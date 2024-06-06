Pahrump Red Cross volunteers helping with tornado relief in Texas, Arkansas

Red Cross disaster relief teams from across the nation are mobilizing to support evacuees in states slammed by storms.

Tornadoes and flooding across much of the nation’s midsection have put tens of thousands of people in harm’s way.

Four Red Cross volunteers from Nevada, including two from Pahrump, have been deployed to hard-hit areas of Texas and Arkansas for two weeks to help other disaster relief teams, according to an American Red Cross news release.

“Our Nevada Red Cross volunteers are ready to help those in need as severe weather continues to cause damage,” said Rachel Flanigan, executive director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter. “Their unwavering commitment to assisting others, not just locally but nationwide, is truly commendable. We take pride in our team’s readiness to lend a helping hand in times of need.”

The veteran team of Nevada volunteers deployed to Arkansas includes Tammy Brandl from Pahrump, who has been deployed 25 times with the Red Cross; Linda Gong of Las Vegas with 13 deployments; and Michale Algier from Carson City going on his first deployment. Dene Shaver from Pahrump, who has 29 deployments, is going to Texas for disaster relief.

The holiday weekend brought the busiest severe weather day of the year so far, with 26 reported tornadoes across 10 states and more than 60 reports of strong wind or hail across some 20 states. Storms continue to move across Texas, knocking out power to more than half a million customers, during a time where many are also under the threat of triple-digit temperatures.

“As a Red Cross volunteer, responding to disasters to aid residents is more than a duty — it’s a calling, to be there for people when they need it most,” said Shaver. “Knowing that our actions can bring comfort and hope to those affected drives us to stand with communities during their most challenging times.”

