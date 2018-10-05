Pahrump residents planning Laughlin trip

Time is running out to make reservations for a special trip to Laughlin, Nevada this month.

The “Laughlin or Bust” four-day, three-night excursion departs Pahrump on Oct. 22.

Kristine Shields, assistant supervisor for Pahrump Valley Public Transportation said one would be hard-pressed to find a better deal open to anyone one in the community at least 21 years of age.

“The cost is only $125,” she said. “In order for this trip to happen, we must fill the bus. The maximum capacity is 42 passengers, so we are hoping to get 42 people signed on. It’s non-refundable unless we’re forced to cancel the trip due to lack of ticket sales. We have registration forms at the Pahrump Senior Center on 1370 West Basin Avenue, or our location at 601 East Street, for people to fill out. The payment is due by October 17th. They must stop by either location in order to register for the trip.”

Shields also said both the bus and the accommodations will be very comfortable for those who make the trip.

“It’s a full-size coach tour bus with facilities,” she said. “We will be staying at the Edgewater resort right on the river in Laughlin, Nevada. This is the perfect time of year for this trip to Laughlin because it’s cooling down. Attendees can also visit the other casinos along the river, which is within walking distance. There’s also a movie theater and a mall. I’ve been to Laughlin many times. It’s very relaxing right on the river.”

Additionally, Shields noted that the Pahrump Senior Center offers similar excursions at least twice a year.

“On previous trips, we went out to the Carson City area, Virginia City and the Lake Tahoe area,” she said. “One time we went down to the Grand Canyon. We try to do these at least twice a year if we can because a lot of people really enjoy it.”For additional information, call Pahrump Valley Public Transportation at 775-751-6860 or the Pahrump Senior Center at 775-727-5008.

