Pahrump restaurant to see expanded hours

Carmelo’s Bistro is launching new hours and other new food choices starting on Friday.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Leonardo Blundo, owner of Carmelo's Bistro in Pahrump and Nye County Commissioner for District 4, serves food at his Italian-style eatery in Pahrump at 1440 E. Highway 372, Suite 3.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Carmelo's Bistro at 1440 E. Highway 372, Suite 3, is going to have a lighter fair menu during its expanded lunchtime hours. The bistro will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday starting on July 26.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Carmelo's Bistro at 1440 E. Highway 372, Suite 3, is expanding its hours starting Friday, July 26. Carmelo's is going to be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, adding on lunch hours during the week.

The bistro, which has been in the Pahrump area for more than a decade, will start its new lunch hours on Friday. The area eatery shuttered its lunchtime hours more than three years ago after the restaurant went through a remodel.

“That worked really well for me at the time,” said Leonardo Blundo, owner of Carmelo’s, and District 4 Nye County commissioner.

With high demand, the lunch hours will return to the Italian eatery at 1440 E. Highway 372, Suite 3, Monday through Friday.

“We’re excited,” Blundo said. “We’re excited to feed the community.”

The new lunch menu will carry a lighter fare.

“We’re going to be doing like the lighter fare,” Blundo said. “I’m going to be doing a lunch lasagna, lasagna that doesn’t put you to sleep after you eat. We have personal pizza. We’ve got a chicken parmesan sandwich, meatball sandwich, the main staples. We have a couple salads on the menu for the lighter fare as well, antipasto and chicken Caesar.”

Blundo said “It’s about having a nice, quick lunch-type menu and something that everybody likes to eat, so you want to have that home cooking, but you want to be quick because it’s lunch.”

Things have been going well with Carmelo’s.

“Dinner’s been great, and we’ve been bringing staff on just because it’s part of the process,” Blundo said. “When your business is doing well, and you expand, this is part of that expansion process, and we’ll have people here for lunch as well.”

Carmelo’s hours will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday with Saturday and Sunday staying at 5-9 p.m.

Customers can call 775-751-1660 for more information or they can call Blundo at 702-595-2269.

