News

Pahrump restaurant to see expanded hours

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
July 24, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Carmelo’s Bistro is launching new hours and other new food choices starting on Friday.

The bistro, which has been in the Pahrump area for more than a decade, will start its new lunch hours on Friday. The area eatery shuttered its lunchtime hours more than three years ago after the restaurant went through a remodel.

“That worked really well for me at the time,” said Leonardo Blundo, owner of Carmelo’s, and District 4 Nye County commissioner.

With high demand, the lunch hours will return to the Italian eatery at 1440 E. Highway 372, Suite 3, Monday through Friday.

“We’re excited,” Blundo said. “We’re excited to feed the community.”

The new lunch menu will carry a lighter fare.

“We’re going to be doing like the lighter fare,” Blundo said. “I’m going to be doing a lunch lasagna, lasagna that doesn’t put you to sleep after you eat. We have personal pizza. We’ve got a chicken parmesan sandwich, meatball sandwich, the main staples. We have a couple salads on the menu for the lighter fare as well, antipasto and chicken Caesar.”

Blundo said “It’s about having a nice, quick lunch-type menu and something that everybody likes to eat, so you want to have that home cooking, but you want to be quick because it’s lunch.”

Things have been going well with Carmelo’s.

“Dinner’s been great, and we’ve been bringing staff on just because it’s part of the process,” Blundo said. “When your business is doing well, and you expand, this is part of that expansion process, and we’ll have people here for lunch as well.”

Carmelo’s hours will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday with Saturday and Sunday staying at 5-9 p.m.

Customers can call 775-751-1660 for more information or they can call Blundo at 702-595-2269.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com on Twitter @MeehanLv

NASA photo Astronauts (from left) Frank Borman, Neil Armstrong, John Young and Deke Slayton par ...
Apollo astronauts conducted desert survival in Nevada
By Steve Ranson Lahontan Valley News

What may have been a storied bootprint from the first man to walk on the moon 50 years ago was preceded five years before the historic landing.

Getty Images The ASPCA website advises to provide them with plenty of fresh, clean water each day.
Summer heat bringing concern for people, pets
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Roughly a month after the start of summer, the president of Pahrump’s Desert Haven Animal Society is offering advice to area pet owners about the brutal heat in Southern Nevada, and how it poses a lethal threat to domesticated animals.

USDA website USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportuni ...
Renewable energy system, energy efficiency loan guarantees available
Staff Report

Farmers, rural small businesses and agricultural producers are being encouraged to apply for financing in a key U.S. Department of Agriculture program that provides loan guarantees to help rural small businesses lower their energy costs.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times An area resident is shown handing school supply donations to ...
Back to School drives to aid Nye County students
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In less than three weeks, Nye County students are set to head back to their classrooms for another year of learning and one of the most important parts of readying for the school year is rounding up all the supplies necessary to take on the looming academic challenges.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Joetta Walsh and Pete Giordano pose for a photo following Wa ...
GriefShare starting fifth year of healing in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump resident Pete Giordano always says it feels like just a short time ago that he started the local chapter of GriefShare but the group is in fact now entering its fifth year and its impact on the community has been far-reaching and undeniable.

National Park Service Devils Hole pupfish swim in their water-filled cavern 90 miles in 2011.
Recent quake impacts Devils Hole
Staff Report

The 7.1 magnitude earthquake on July 5 impacted Devils Hole, the National Park Service reported on its web page.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, July 20 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $64 million.