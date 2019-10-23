75°F
Pahrump rollover crash sends driver to hospital

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 23, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

A driver was transported to Desert View Hospital following a single-vehicle crash in the area of Honeysuckle and Dandelion streets.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said the incident occurred just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

“Crews arrived on location to find a one-vehicle rollover as reported, with witnesses describing a rollover mechanism with six rotations,” Lewis said. “The vehicle was found on its roof. The driver had self-extricated and displayed injuries consistent with transporting that patient to the local hospital. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.”

Vehicle fire

The following day, emergency crews were dispatched to the parking lot of Walmart for a reported vehicle fire just before 1 p.m.

“Crews arrived to find a vehicle with a working fire in the engine compartment,” Lewis said. “Nearby vehicles were removed prior to the fire department’s arrival. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, and it was determined that the vehicle was unoccupied. There were no injuries reported and the cause of that fire was determined to be mechanical failure.”

Three transported after crash

Later on Oct. 17, fire crews were dispatched for a report of a two-vehicle crash just after 6 p.m., at the intersection of Linda Street and Basin Avenue, with possible entrapment.

“Crews arrived to find the two-vehicle accident as described with one vehicle overturned and significant damage to both vehicles,” Lewis said.

“While there was no entrapment, there were injuries and three patients were transported to the local hospital,” he said.

“Crews remained on location to further assist the sheriff’s office with scene lighting,” Lewis said.

Kitchen fire

On Monday, Oct. 21, just after midnight, fire crews were dispatched to the 5700 block of East Al Fresco Avenue for a structure fire.

Lewis said crews arrived to find a stovetop fire that had not extended to the cabinetry in the kitchen.

“That fire was deemed under control quickly after arrival, and there were no injuries reported,” Lewis said.

Suspicious fire

On the same day at approximately 2:34 a.m., fire crews were dispatched for a report of a building fire in the area of Bell Vista Avenue and Ash Meadows.

“Crews arrived to find an abandoned single-wide trailer located off the roadway that was well-involved,” Lewis said. “Crews quickly extinguished the fire with no further extension. That fire is suspect in nature and it is being deemed an act of arson.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, on Twitter: @pvtimes

