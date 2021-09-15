Pahrump Rotary Club Cash Extravaganza sold out

The Rotary Club of Pahrump Valley is just half a week away from its annual Cash Extravaganza, the club’s largest fundraiser of the year and one that draws plenty of attention and anticipation, and the event is now officially sold out, much to the delight of event organizers. After last year’s need to switch the event to a virtual format because of the COVID-19 pandemic, club members are all the more thrilled that they will be able to gather with the community for the 2021 event and excitement is running high as the annual bash approaches.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from a previous Rotary Club Cash Extravaganza shows attendees in costume, as each event is themed. This year's event theme is "Western" and the bash will take place Sunday, Sept. 19.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times One of the local Rotary Club programs is its U.S. Constitution Pocket Guide project, which gives Rosemary Clarke Middle School students a chance at a $100 gift certificate for participating. This photo shows members of the club with a student and staff from Rosemary Clarke.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Rotary Club’s President Eddie Williams is seen presenting a $100 check to Mt. Charleston teacher Michelle Davis for her efforts in the “Together We Read” project, courtesy of the Pahrump Valley Rotary Club.

The Rotary Club of Pahrump Valley is just half a week away from its annual Cash Extravaganza, the club’s largest fundraiser of the year and one that draws plenty of attention and anticipation, and the event is now officially sold out, much to the delight of event organizers. After last year’s need to switch the event to a virtual format because of the COVID-19 pandemic, club members are all the more thrilled that they will be able to gather with the community for the 2021 event and excitement is running high as the annual bash approaches.

“I feel great being able to hold it in-person this year, because we’ll be able to create more fellowship and we’ll also be able to explain and show people and talk to them about all of the community outreach that we do here in Pahrump,” local Rotary Club President Eddie Williams told the Pahrump Valley Times on Monday, Sept. 13. “We are all sold out, there are no more tickets as of last Wednesday, when we sold the last five.”

There were only 350 tickets sold for the $10,000 cash prize this year, which increases the odds of winning and provided a bigger incentive for people to get involved. For just $80, a couple could enter into that drawing and attend the event and for an additional cost, they can also get in on the delicious eats that will be available that evening.

There will be several other raffles prizes included in the drawing, as well as door prizes and a silent auction. Williams gave just a little taste of what will be given away during the event, remarking that there is a very nice wine glass set, cutlery and even a cookware set, among many other prizes. The $10,000 cash prize will not be the only money up for grabs, either, with a 50/50 raffle offering attendees that chance a half of the pot collected that night.

Entertainment this year will come in the form of DJ Ricky Scanlan and Williams detailed that the meal will be a barbecue buffet hosted by the Pahrump Nugget. A photo booth will also be set up to allow patrons the opportunity to capture memories of all the fun and excitement.

As for just what the Rotary Club is and what it does, Williams explained that it is a global organization with a primary focus on six core missions. These include fighting disease, providing clean water, sanitation and hygiene, saving mothers and children, supporting education projects, growing local economies and promoting peace, not just in America but throughout the entire world.

“That’s what it does worldwide. Now, what we do locally is, we build handicap accessibility ramps for seniors as well as disabled veterans,” Williams stated, adding that this particular philanthropic endeavor is the one that attracted him to the Rotary Club in the first place. “They are always just so thankful for those ramps and it puts a warm feeling in my heart. That’s one reason I got heavily involved in Rotary, that was like my eye-opener, the thing that got me really hooked.”

There are many other projects the local Rotary Club takes on each year, including performing random acts of kindness during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays in which the club gives out gift certificates to those who might be in need. The club is involved in educational programs and has adopted two local schools, Rosemary Clarke Middle School and Mt. Charleston Elementary School. At the middle school, the club provides gift certificates to teachers and students, with the goal of increasing the students’ knowledge of the U.S. Constitution. At Mt. Charleston Elementary, the club promotes the “Together We Read” program, with Williams noting, “Last year we donated hundreds of books, along with 400 book bags, for the pre-kindergarten through second grade students. What that is, is for parents to read to their kids at home so that when they go to school, they will be much better readers. We also have some moms and dads who have limited English language reading ability so this kind of hits them as well, as they read to their kids or their kids read to them.”

Continuing to list the amazing work accomplished by the Rotary Club, Williams added, “We sponsor a blood drive every year as well, this year’s was earlier in the summer. We provide high school scholarships to at least two students each year, along with teacher mini-grants so the teachers can get additional supplies for their classrooms that they can’t get through the school or other supply channels, so they don’t have to pay for it out of their own pocket. Also, we do what we call the Corazon, which is an international house building program where we go into Mexico and build a small house in one day. That’s an international project we participate in.”

No matter what the club is doing, Williams said there is a key set of questions that they consider before proceeding and they are questions that many others could benefit from using as well. “The Rotary has a four-way test, which is to consider, is it true? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendship in the community? And will it be beneficial to all concerned? That is something I think would make a lot of people interested in being a part of Rotary, those values we live by. We could all use a little more of that thinking in our daily lives.”

The Rotary Club’s 2021 Cash Extravaganza is set for this Sunday, Sept. 19 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Lakeside Casino Amphitheater.

For more information on the event or the club’s many projects and activities visit www.pvrotaryclub.org or call 702-672-6559.

