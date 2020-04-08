52°F
Pahrump Senior Center announces changes

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
April 8, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The Pahrump Senior Center has made a few operational modifications until the facility is able to reopen, after closing its doors due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

Normally, the center serves lunch at the facility Monday through Friday, but at present, local seniors must now get their meals to go.

Site Manager Anne Blankenship said the center has increased their drive-up meal hours, which are now provided between 10:30 a.m., and 12:30 p.m., to any senior over the age of 60 in the community who are in need of a meal each day.

“We would like them to call 775-727-5008 by 1 p.m., the day prior if they want a meal, and then just come by between the designated hours and get a hot meal,” she said. “We are asking for a $3 donation per meal. This donation, along with grant aid is what keeps this program active. There is also a registration form we will ask to be filled out, which is required by the state to help fund the program.”

Blankenship also noted that the center’s Meals on Wheels program has also expanded to aid Pahrump seniors who are homebound and would like to have their meals delivered.

“We send seven frozen meals to their homes once a week and again ask for a $3 per meal donation,” she noted. “We want to help any of our local seniors to be sure they can have at least one meal a day, but if possible, we would prefer those who can, to utilize our drive-up program.”

The Pahrump Senior Center is located at 1370 W. Basin Ave.

For additional information on food programs, call 775-727-5008, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

