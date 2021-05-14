70°F
Pahrump Senior Center reopens

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
May 14, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center dining room was filled to near capacity after 13 months of drive-thru meals only, due to the COVID-19 public safety mandates issued by Governor Steve Sisolak last year. After June 1, the center will resume much of its regular activities including medical seminars, knitting, poker, and bridge.

There was a very odd occurrence at the Pahrump Senior Center on Monday, May 3.

The dining room was filled to near capacity after 13 months of drive-thru meals only, due to the COVID-19 public safety mandates issued by Governor Steve Sisolak last year.

“We were very fortunate to have a crowd of 110 seniors for lunch,” said Site Manager Anne Blankenship. “The great performers Rafael and Vonnie were here singing and playing music to celebrate this long-awaited day. We even had a few seniors who were ‘cutting the rug’ by dancing up a storm, which unfortunately was something they haven’t been able to do during the pandemic.”

Blankenship also said those who attended the reopening this month were overjoyed to meet and re-establish their daily lunchtime routines at the center.

“Everyone was so excited to see their old friends and be able to socialize and tell their stories about the past year, which was so difficult for all of us,” she said. “It was very heartwarming to see all of the smiles and finally hear laughter throughout the dining room.”

Due to the fact that some restrictions are easing up in the valley, Blankenship said the drive-thru lunches are now a thing of the past, for now.

“We will be only serving lunch in the center for now, but after June 1, we will be resuming our activities which will include medical seminars, our lovely knitting ladies, poker, and bridge players, and so much more,” she said. “We look forward to being back on our regular schedule and providing the seniors of Pahrump all that we always have in the past and more.”

The Pahrump Senior Center is located at 1370 West Basin Ave.

For additional information on their daily Monday through Friday activities, call Blankenship at 775-727-5008, Ext. 4.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

