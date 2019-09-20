Pahrump Senior Center to host rummage sale

Officials at the Pahrump Senior Center want the community to know that “one person’s clutter is another person’s treasure.”

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Great deals can be had on countless items including furniture, jewelry, electronics, appliances, bicycles and numerous other items, except clothing at the Pahrump Senior Center's Rummage Sale on Saturday. All proceeds raised from the event go directly to the senior center, to fund services and activities.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Gently used golf clubs are one of the many items up for sale during the Pahrump Senior Center's Rummage Sale coming up on Saturday Sept. 21 beginning at 7 a.m. The center is located at 1370 W. Basin Ave.

As such, officials at the center are hosting a special rummage sale fundraiser from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.

All proceeds raised from the event go directly to the senior center.

“It will be held indoors and is open to the public,” staff member Yolanda Briehof said. “This is a way for all of us to unite and support the services that we provide. Who knows, maybe you’ll find your treasure. Let’s all get together and make this a fun and positive event.”

Briehof noted that great deals can be had on countless items, including furniture, jewelry, electronics, appliances, bicycles and numerous other items, except clothing.

She also spoke about some of the services the senior center provides for the community by way of regular fundraisers and donations throughout the year, including its Meals on Wheels program.

“We know that there are a lot of seniors who rely greatly on that program,” she said. “Some are homebound and are unable to go shopping or eat at a restaurant. We also provide lunch Monday through Friday for our seniors, as well as transportation services.”

Additionally, the senior center holds free health-related seminars, craft classes and numerous other weekly and monthly activities.

The Pahrump Senior Center is at 1370 W. Basin Ave.

For additional information, call 775-727-5008.

Senior Center Site Manager Ann Blankenship is the spouse of the author of this story. Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, on Twitter: @pvtimes