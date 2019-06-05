Pahrump senior living community makes announcement

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Inspirations provides an innovative approach to memory care through its Village Program, officials announced.

Nevada senior living community Inspirations announced newly Certified Dementia Practitioners, a June 1 news release reported.

“Inspirations is a senior living community that provides assisted living and memory care to seniors in Pahrump, Nevada,” the release stated. “As a true commitment to providing the most comprehensive support and services to residents, Inspirations associates have completed the Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Care course provided by the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners (NCCDP).”

The course meets the global requirements for official CDP certification.

“Teaching this seminar to our teams is the best part of my job,” Dana Sargent, regional director of operations with Grace Management Inc. said in a statement. “I first became a certified dementia practitioner in 2014, and the next year I became a Certified Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Care trainer. I love teaching and working with the memory care teams across the country. It’s very rewarding when they see how they can make such a difference in the lives of our residents.”

Inspirations provides an innovative approach to memory care through its Village Program, which focuses on residents’ life experiences and establishes strong relationships within the Inspirations community, the news release said. “It is developed specifically for individuals with Alzheimer’s or related dementias. The Village Program offers personalized programming intended to engage residents in activities that reflect their former schedules, lifestyles, and interests. “

The Village Program’s mission, the release said, is to:

■ Reflect on past accomplishments and on who residents were in early years of living.

■ Rejoice in the successes experienced each day.

■ Renew residents’ spirits every day.

“The Village Program achieves an enriching lifestyle through structure, familiarity, and a sense of accomplishment. It follows a positive and individual approach designed to maintain skills, abilities, and individuality and to provide a sense of purpose and belonging. “

Patty Luessenhop, senior vice president of operations of Grace Management Inc., said: “We are committed to providing the utmost care and professionalism in everything we do. By providing professional development and continuing education opportunities as well as adhering to the best practices of our industry, we remain leaders in delivering optimum senior living experiences.”

The Inspirations site in Pahrump is at 931 E. Honeysuckle St. The phone number is 775-751-2300. See more at www.inspirationsseniorliving.com and www.nccdp.org A photo is at pvtimes.com