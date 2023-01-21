Pahrump skate park will close beginning on Monday for start of $550k renovation

The skate park renovations will be funded by the Town of Pahrump and a grant through the Nevada Division of State Parks.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file photo Skate boarding competitions draw plenty of attention at the local skate park.

The skate park at Ian Deutch Memorial Park will close beginning on Monday, Jan.23 through Tuesday, Jan.31 as construction crews begin sand-blasting there as part of a $550,000 renovation project.

The skate park renovations will be funded by the Town of Pahrump and a grant through the Nevada Division of State Parks.

The project involves the installation of seven 40-foot tall light poles around the half-acre site, as well as the resurfacing of certain portions of the concrete and total reconstruction of others, according to the grant application filed for the project.

Conditions at the park had deteriorated, according to officials, who said the fractured concrete surface and the lack of lighting for nighttime activities had caused problems.