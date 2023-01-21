42°F
Pahrump skate park will close beginning on Monday for start of $550k renovation

By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times
January 20, 2023 - 4:41 pm
 
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file photo Skate boarding competitions draw plenty of attention at the local skate park.

The skate park at Ian Deutch Memorial Park will close beginning on Monday, Jan.23 through Tuesday, Jan.31 as construction crews begin sand-blasting there as part of a $550,000 renovation project.

The skate park renovations will be funded by the Town of Pahrump and a grant through the Nevada Division of State Parks.

The project involves the installation of seven 40-foot tall light poles around the half-acre site, as well as the resurfacing of certain portions of the concrete and total reconstruction of others, according to the grant application filed for the project.

Conditions at the park had deteriorated, according to officials, who said the fractured concrete surface and the lack of lighting for nighttime activities had caused problems.

Pahrump man faces charges of sexual assault and child abuse
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s deputies on Nov. 11, 2021 began investigating a claim that Jonathon Mitchell had sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl at an undisclosed residence sometime around then.

Pahrump man charged with sexually assaulting girl
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Social workers informed the sheriff’s office of the suspected abuse more than 3 months before the arrest.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Several hundred pounds of Dungeness Crab will be flown in fr ...
2023 Crab Fest tickets are selling fast — here’s how to get them
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the dry desert environment of Pahrump, opportunities to feast on fresh seafood are few and far between but this February, those with a taste for succulent crab can do just that during the 2023 Crab Fest.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A new plaque hangs inside the main entrance at the Nye Coun ...
Animal advocate Dave Stevens’ memory honored with plaque at new shelter
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

“Dave Stevens, Pahrump citizen, heavy taxpayer!” This was the emphatic introduction that the late Dave Stevens used to give before launching into public comment at meetings of the Nye County Commission.

John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Desert Squares club in Pahrump ...
PHOTOS: Pahrump’s Desert Squares are keeping an old tradition alive
By John Clausen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Those who took advantage of free square-dancing lessons at the Bob Ruud Community Center this month were coached through the basics of a do-si-do, promenade, sashay and more by caller Ned Newberg and the club’s more experienced dancers.

Patrick Donnelly/Center for Biological Diversity Laydown area for drilling operations within Ti ...
Ruling: Miners violated BLM regulations near site of protected flower
By Brent Schanding Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Conservationists from the Center for Biological Diversity were monitoring the site where Tiehm’s buckwheat grows on Dec. 26, 2022, when they reportedly discovered a staging area for Ioneer’s drilling operations with a truck, water tanks and materials near the newly protected critical habitat for Tiehm’s buckwheat.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Division of Child and Family Services will host ...
Training will help Nye County add more foster parents
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Patricipants will hear from judges, social workers, birth parents, former foster children and other stakeholders about the need for more foster homes in the county.

NCSO: Man dragged woman with car
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man is facing assault charges after he allegedly dragged a woman with a car.