Pahrump sophomore Tiffini Thompson taking on public speaking

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Tiffini Thompson stood beside a very proud Bill Newyear, of the Pahrump Valley Lions Club, to pose for photos, a bright smile on both of their faces. The purpose of the pictures? To commemorate the moment following her win at the club level of the District 46 Lions Club Student Speakers Contest.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Tiffini Thompson poses with Pahrump Lions Club member Bill Newyear.

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Tiffini Thompson stood beside a very proud Bill Newyear, of the Pahrump Valley Lions Club, to pose for photos, a bright smile on both of their faces. The purpose of the pictures? To commemorate the moment following her win at the club level of the District 46 Lions Club Student Speakers Contest.

The topic this year, chosen by past speech contest participants, was “How Can We Fight the Opioid Crisis?”

Thompson was given a cash award for her win and will now move on to the zone level. She also has the opportunity to continue on to regional and district levels, with the chance at scholarship money along the way.

The Pahrump Valley Lions Club participates in the district-wide Student Speakers Contest each year and encourages high-school-age students to take note of the opportunity so they can prepare to take part next year. In addition to those attending public high schools, home-schooled students and those attending private schools are also eligible to participate.

For more information on the contest visit e-district.org/sites/46ss/

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com