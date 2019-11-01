Pahrump Soroptimists make very special donation

When a child has been abused or neglected and enters the foster care system, it can be a frightening, stressful and saddening experience. Many times foster youth can feel bereft of all they have always known and unstable in a changing world but the involvement of a personal advocate can help ease these difficult emotions.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times On Tuesday, Oct. 29 Soroptimist International of the Pahrump Valley donated 40 "Lily Meets Her CASA" books to the local CASA program.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times CASA advocates are seen reading the new books donated by the local Soroptimist chapter.

In Nye and Esmeralda counties, Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Special Advocates, better known simply as CASA, is dedicated to providing advocates for foster youth to ensure they have additional support during a very trying time in their lives and to give them an active voice in court proceedings. CASA’s mission is to support and promote advocates so every abused or neglected child in the area can be safe, have a permanent home and have the opportunity to thrive.

CASA recently received a very special donation from Soroptimist International of the Pahrump Valley to aid in its efforts, 40 touching books entitled “Lily Meets Her CASA.” These books will now make their way into the hands of the foster children CASA serves.

Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.

A news release from Soroptimist International of the Pahrump Valley detailed that the donation was the result of the organization’s “Happy Dollars” with representatives explaining that each general meeting, Soroptimist members pass a basket around to collect funds for worthy causes. Cash to help purchase the books was also collected during the Soroptimist fall district meeting, enabling the club to purchase the books from the CASA agency in Colorado that originally created the story.

“This is a wonderful way to spend our Happy Dollars,” local Soroptimist President Cecilia Thomas said and CASA representatives were obviously delighted to be the recipients of such a heartwarming gift.

For more information on CASA visit www.ptcasanv.org

For more information on Soroptimist membership visit Facebook at @soroptimistpv

