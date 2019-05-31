Pahrump Special Olympics athletes depart for Summer Games in Reno

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Special Olympics athletes and coaches pose with members of the Nye County Sheriff's Office just before leaving for the 2019 Nevada Summer Games.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Sending the Pahrump Special Olympics athletes off in style, the Nye County Sheriff's Office provided an escort for the bus transporting the team to the state finals in Reno.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Sweaters embroidered by Hubbster Apparel and Embroidery were donned by all of the Pahrump area athletes who will be competing in this year's Special Olympics Summer Games.

Bright and early on the morning of Thursday, May 30, the parking lot of the Pahrump Nugget was alive with activity as Special Olympics athletes from the Pahrump Valley prepared for departure to something they have been looking forward to for many months, the 2019 Summer Games.

Though a few yawns were in definite evidence as the athletes packed their baggage into the bus and readied themselves for the eight-hour trip to Reno, the atmosphere was tinged with excitement and enthusiasm as well.

With expressions of delight and eager smiles, those set to compete in this year’s Nevada Special Olympics Summer Games chattered happily as they boarded their bus to make their way to the state finals. The group was given a very special send-off as well, as the Nye County Sheriff’s Office provided five patrol vehicles with lights flashing and sirens blaring to start them on their journey, escorting the athletes all the way to the county line.

Pahrump Special Olympics Area Director Bobbi-lee Ward said the Nye County delegation is comprised of four coaches and a total of 14 athletes who will compete in a variety of competitions. Helping to create a cohesive appearance for the team were sweaters specially embroidered by Andrea McGuire of Hubbster Apparel. Ward made sure to offer her thanks for the beautiful work that McGuire had done by emblazoning the sweaters with the words “Special Olympics Nevada – Pahrump” for all to see.

The team will be joining hundred of others at the Summer Games, where more than 300 of Nevada’s differently-abled residents will have the chance to show off the skills they have carefully cultivated through hard work and dedication. The opening ceremonies will take place today, May 31 while the sports contests themselves are set for Saturday, June 1. Track and field, swimming, bocce ball and tennis are the categories of competition for this year’s state Summer Games.

Ward said she and the entire team were all anticipating a fun and memorable trip, promising to take plenty of photos and dish all the details upon the group’s return to the valley.

Look for coverage of the Pahrump Special Olympics’ experience at the 2019 Nevada Summer Games in an upcoming edition of the Pahrump Valley Times.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com