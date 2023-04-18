Pahrump takes to the streets again in protest of Trump’s arraignment – PHOTOS

When it comes to politics in Pahrump, there are plenty of area residents ready to spring into action the moment they feel a cause they support is threatened.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Supporters of embattled former U.S. President Donald Trump are pictured rallying in Pahrump the Saturday following Trump's arraignment this month.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Wearing patriotic colors, waving homemade signs and carrying American flags, Trump supporters in Pahrump rally to protest his recent arraignment.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A regular fixture of local Republican rallies is the Minuteman, dressed in a Revolutionary War period costume.

Such is the case with former U.S. President Donald Trump, who was indicted this month and then formally arraigned on 34 felony charges relating to accusations that he falsified business records. Trump has pleaded not guilty to each of the charges and in the heavily Republican community of Pahrump, the former president has many backers who feel he is the victim of an unfair attack by Democrats.

“Prosecution and betrayal in our midst and in the air!” proclaimed local resident Bruce Schoenberger, who helped organize a rally over Easter weekend on behalf of Trump. The rally was in direct reaction to the news of Trump’s indictment and subsequent arraignment, with Schoenberger remarking, “We are reminded this Easter week that unjust persecution of leaders has been continuing for 2,000 years and before.”

The crowd of Trump supporters gathered at the corner of Highways 160 and 372 on Saturday, April 8, prepared with signs, banners and flags emblazoned with “Don’t Tread on Me” “In God We Trust” “Four More Years” and more to hoist into the air.

Patriotic music played in the background, punctuated by the sound of car horns as motorists passed the scene and photos with the life-size cutout of Trump himself were a favorite for rally-goers. The occasional narration was offered by Schoenberger, fellow rally organizer Pamela Morgan and others as well and overall, Schoenberger said he felt the rally was a positive reinforcement of First Amendment rights.

“In spite of the short notice and the holiday weekend, this rally was well attended by patriots who love their country and who do not approve of the unlawful manner in which political adversaries are twisting the law, absurdly tilting the scales of our blindfolded Lady of Justice,” Schoenberger declared. “There was enthusiasm and compassionate interaction as horns honked and people shouted out of their automobiles, trucks and motorcycles as they passed the rally point, along with exchanges of solidarity and outrage for what began nearly seven years ago against our beloved 45th presidents, who is also the leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination to become the 47th president in 2024.”

Schoenberger said he has every intention of continuing to host rallies in support of Trump, as well as the inalienable rights enshrined by the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights. Anyone interested in receiving notifications of future rallies can send emails titled “Patriot Rally” to ShowinUSA@yahoo.com

