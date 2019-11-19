Pahrump teen dies in dirt bike crash

The community is mourning the death of a Pahrump teen who was riding a dirt bike that collided with a vehicle over the weekend.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times A roadside memorial for Ethan Osterman, a 15-year-old Pahrump resident, was set up near Dollar Street and Pahrump Valley Boulevard. Osterman died Monday morning from injuries he sustained during a crash the previous night.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times A 15-year-old Pahrump boy, Ethan Osterman, died of his injuries on Monday at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas he sustained during a crash on Sunday in Pahrump, between Dollar Street and Cash Avenue, along Pahrump Valley Boulevard. Osterman was taken by flight following the crash between the dirt bike he was riding and a car, according to the sheriff's office.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times file The Nye County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash Saturday night in Pahrump.

Photo courtesy of Ju Lie Ethan Osterman, 15, of Pahrump is shown on the left of this photo. He is with friend Jordan Carlo (right). In a Facebook post on KPVM-TV, Ju Lie said that her son Jordan Carlo "was there holding his (Ethan's) hand when he took his last breath."

The community is mourning the death of a Pahrump teen who was riding a dirt bike that collided with a vehicle over the weekend.

He was identified Sunday night by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office as Ethan Osterman, 15.

The crash occurred about 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of Pahrump Valley Boulevard and Cash Avenue, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post providing initial information.

Upon arrival, deputies found the bike rider in critical condition.

“He was not wearing a helmet,” the sheriff’s office said in its statement. “Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue responded and provided life-saving measures to the boy.”

Ethan was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas, where he died Sunday morning.

Circumstances leading to the crash were not immediately known.

“Sheriff Sharon Wehrly and staff express gratitude to the off-duty EMT who stopped and provided emergency medical care until Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue arrived,” the sheriff’s office said.

Ethan was a ninth-grade student at Pahrump Valley High School, the Nye County School District said Monday.

A roadside memorial to Ethan was put up over the weekend in the area of Pahrump Valley Boulevard and Dollar Street.

His death prompted an outpouring of grief on social media throughout the community.

“He was one of my son’s best friends,” Brian Everett wrote in a post on the sheriff’s Facebook page. “He was a great kid R.I.P. Ethan you will be missed by a lot of people.”

Emily McFarland wrote: “Rest In Peace Ethan. You were a great person and will be greatly missed.”

Julia Rojas wrote, “My deepest condolences to his family and friends. I drove by and called 911. Sincerest appreciation for the numerous police officers, fireman and paramedics that came out.

“We noticed numerous emergency vehicles, Nye County Sheriff’s Office rushing to the scene. He was surrounded by numerous good people rendering assistance. It was one of the most heartbreaking events I have ever witnessed.”

In a post on the KPMV-TV Facebook page, Ju Lie wrote that “the family is beyond devastated.”

“On behalf of the family I want to thank every one of you for your condolences,” Lie also wrote. “The loss of your baby is something no one can even begin to fathom … Just know that all the thoughts and prayers are appreciated and that’s why I love this community so much …”

In her KPMV post, Lie said that the memorial marker – a cross – had been placed at Pahrump Valley Boulevard and Dollar Street. She invited “all to write something if you want to.”

“Once it’s full we’ll be taking it down,” Lie added.

Check the Pahrump Valley Times and pvtimes.com for updates as more information becomes available.