Pahrump teen dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

The 14-year-old Pahrump boy who shot himself inside a restroom of Pahrump’s Walmart on Wednesday evening, April 11, was taken off of life support on Friday, April 13, and has died, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Sheriff Sharon Wehrly and sheriff’s office staff provided their respective condolences to family and friends of the young man upon learning of his passing.

The 14-year-old Pahrump boy who shot himself inside a restroom of Pahrump’s Walmart on Wednesday evening, April 11, was taken off of life support on Friday, April 13, and has died, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Sharon Wehrly and sheriff’s office staff provided their respective condolences to family and friends of the young man upon learning of his passing.

Authorities have not yet indicated how the boy gained access to the firearm.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes