Pahrump truck driver dies in rollover crash

A Pahrump tanker truck driver was killed following a rollover crash in southern Inyo County, California earlier this month.

A Pahrump tanker truck driver was killed following a rollover crash in southern Inyo County, California earlier this month.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that crews were dispatched to the mutual-aid assignment there at approximately 11:33 p.m. on Jan. 5, along Highway 127.

While crews were responding, Lewis said they were notified that the truck was transporting roughly 6,000 gallons of milk, which spilled onto the highway.

“There was significant damage to the trailer,” Lewis said. “The driver was entrapped and was listed to be in critical condition. Prior to our arrival, bystanders had pulled the driver out, however, he did not survive the injuries sustained.”

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as Jerry Shoults, 48, of Pahrump. He died at the scene.

Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the crash. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have been a factor.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, or on X, formerly Twitter:@pvtimes.