News

Pahrump Valley Academy’s charter school application denied

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
April 3, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Valley Academy has been striving to become the valley’s very first charter school, aiming to open its doors in the fall of 2020 but after more than a year of effort, the fledgling academic institution is no more.

In March, Pahrump Valley Academy officials announced that its application to become a charter school was denied.

“As all of you may know, we had the chance to resubmit our school application last Friday and discuss the fate of our school with the Charter School Authority of Nevada. Unfortunately, the final decision of the board came to a denial,” a letter sent out in mid-March to parents and guardians of children signed up to attend the school read. “As a result, we will be shutting down our school website and all of its affiliated members.”

It’s a big blow to those who were looking forward to sending their children to the charter school and for the staff who were hoping to be able to have an opportunity to bring knowledge to the minds of the valley’s youngsters in a unique and advanced manner.

Pahrump Valley Academy was the brainchild of local resident Sable Marandi, who said she wanted to start the charter school so she could provide students with a higher standard of education, geared specifically toward a college preparatory curriculum that would ready them for the country’s most prestigious universities. Her vision was shared by a bevy of others but that vision must now be laid aside.

“Every person who was involved in the nurturing of the school, the hearts and compassion of every P.V.A. board member goes out to all – students, parents and staff. It is very difficult for us to express our utmost gratitude through an email but let it be engraved in your hearts the invaluable role you all played within the community,” the letter from the academy stated. “Although this is a final goodbye, the spirit of every parent, student and staff who’ve upheld a higher standard of education and strove toward a change in academia culture will continue to live on within all of us.”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

