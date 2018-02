The Pahrump Valley High School baseball team will host its annual Maroon and Gold Alumni Game on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times file As shown in this 2017 file photo, Keith Baltutat, a 1990 graduate, is wearing his uniform from “back in the day” at the Maroon and Gold barbecue, which included a home run derby.

All Pahrump Valley High School and summer baseball alumni are invited to attend.

There will be a Home Run Derby at noon, with a $20 entry fee, and the alumni game begins at 1:30 p.m.

There also will be a 50/50 drawing and food will be available.