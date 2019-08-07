83°F
Pahrump Valley Lions Club contributes to educational success

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
August 7, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

There are just a few days of summer vacation left, with students set to return to their classrooms on Monday, Aug. 12, and one Pahrump area school is now even better prepared than it was previously, thanks to a special donation.

For the sixth consecutive year, the Pahrump Valley Lions Club has aimed its efforts at helping the local Floyd Elementary School ready for the new school term.

One of the most important pieces of any educational puzzle is the supplies necessary to successfully tackle school work, and the Lions have helped make sure these items will be readily available to the youngsters attending Floyd Elementary.

On Thursday, Aug. 1, the Lions Club headed over to the area elementary school to make its annual donation of a large assortment of school supplies, with both school officials and club members overjoyed at the occasion.

Lions Club member Sue Bai proudly reported on the donation, telling the Pahrump Valley Times, “We believe every student should have the right tools to help further their education.”

From hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes to pencils, crayons, markers and more, the school supplies will now be on hand for use by students and teachers throughout the school year.

For more information on the many and varied charitable efforts of the Pahrump Valley Lions Club, visit its Facebook page.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

