Pahrump Valley Times E-edition goes live

The Pahrump Valley Times’ E-edition, launched in early 2020, coalesces the traditional printed newspaper and the 21st century digital world and increases the ease of reading for subscribers and, currently, others browsing the publication’s website using a PC, Mac or mobile device.

A screenshot of the front page of the Pahrump Valley Times' new e-edition. The e-edition launched in early 2020 and is available on mobile, Mac or PC.

The Pahrump Valley Times' new e-edition lets readers access the publication's content anywhere an internet connection if available, on mobile and on PC and Mac. The content can be viewed in several formats, including just like a traditional printed newspaper is read.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times

Subscribers and those stopping by the Times’ website might have noticed the new E-edition button in the main menu on the publication’s homepage. Users can click this button for access to the new E-edition, if they haven’t tried it already.

“The ease of access and feel of a traditional newspaper stunned me on my first use of the new E-edition,” said Pahrump Valley Times Interim Editor Jeffrey Meehan. “The 21st century technology used to run the E-edition is a great adaption to the Times’ traditional newspaper product.”

One example of the traditional newspaper and the latest tech coming together is that the pages can be set side by side.

Users can use their cursor to grab a part of those pages, which are a digital copy of the printed product, and pull them closer for easier viewing.

Additionally, if a user has a mouse wheel (scroll wheel), he or she can move toward the front of the newspaper in the Times’ E-edition; moving the scroll wheel down will take a user toward the end of the E-edition.

If you want to reach pages faster, users can turn on thumbnails and see all the pages in the latest edition, which are available to pull up with one click of a mouse.

Users have the option to view the side by side pages, just like in a newspaper, and can take it full screen. Other viewing options include fit to width and fit to height. The view includes advertisements and all photos included in the print newspaper.

Users can search by category from a menu bar within the E-edition. In addition, users can search the Times’ recent edition and its archives.

The E-edition can also be downloaded as a PDF for later offline viewing, so an internet connection isn’t always necessary. The pages can even be printed.

Should questions about the E-edition arise, a tutorial is available by pressing the options wheel from within the E-edition. There, users will see several options for support.

The E-edition is compatible to all web browsers, though some users could experience trouble with Internet Explorer, since it’s not being updated by Microsoft any longer.

Mobile users will also find ease of access with the Times’ new E-edition. An app isn’t required to view the E-edition. Just head to www.pvtimes.com and select the drop-down menu to find the E-edition link.

Subscribers to the Pahrump Valley Times will get full access to the E-edition and can still enjoy the benefits of having the printed product brought to their porch every Wednesday and Friday for an annual subscription cost of $45. Subscribers can get the benefit of getting the latest Nye County news, even while on vacation, with the new E-edition.

Optionally, subscribers can choose to get the E-edition and not have the print product delivered to their doorstep. The cost of the annual subscription for just the E-edition is $45, the same as getting the printed and electronic versions.

To sign up for a subscription to the Times, head to pvtimes.com and click on the subscribe button. Future subscribers can also call 775-727-5102 for information. The E-edition is currently available through the end of February for subscribers and non-subscribers.

