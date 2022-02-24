39°F
Pahrump Valley will end JROTC program

By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times
February 24, 2022 - 2:16 pm
 
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Pahrump Valley High School JROTC maintain their ranks as they march in step along Highway 160 during a parade in this file photo from September 2018. Pahrump Valley High will end its Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps program and replace it with another elective for students.
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Pahrump Valley High School JROTC maintain their ranks as they march in step along Highway 160 during a parade in this file photo from September 2018. Pahrump Valley High will end its Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps program and replace it with another elective for students.

Pahrump Valley High will end its Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program. Principal Desiree Veloz told KPVM-TV the school made the difficult decision to dissolve the federal program sponsored by the U.S. Armed Forces because fewer students are participating. She partly attributed the decline in the program to a change in its leadership after a key adviser retired in December 2021.

“That left us without an instructor,” she said in an interview with KPVM.

Protocol requires at least two instructors to operate a program. The JROTC master sergeant left last school year, Veloz said.

“Right now, we have a long-term sub in the position, however that is not recognized by the Army,” she said. “We had to make a determination – do we keep the program, or do we fold the program and look to offering something else for our students?”

Army officials advised Veloz that the school’s JROTC program had been “hurting,” she said.

“My heart doesn’t even really feel great about it,” Veloz said, about the difficult decision to dissolve the program. “We will provide an opportunity for kids that is a great opportunity. It’ll just look different.”

A STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) elective could replace the program, she said.

Any future offering would likely depend on student interest, said Volez, who added that it would hopefully”maximize experience for students” and “attach to the real world.”

The district currently has a STEAM program for kindergarten through eighth-graders, she said, but doesn’t offer one for high schoolers.

JROTC aims to teach students citizenship, leadership, character and community service. It’s also seen as a pipeline to the military because many students often enlist following graduation.

COVID-19 rapid test kits (@GovSisolak on Twitter)
Nye County COVID-19 metrics continue to show progress
By Jonah Dylan Special to the Times-Bonanza

Nye County’s COVID-19 metrics fell again this week, as the state moved closer to exiting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high rate of transmission” classification.

Death Valley Marketplace opened at 3280 W. Bell Vista Ave. in October 2021 and serves a number ...
Pahrump businesses benefiting from return of Death Valley tourists
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Death Valley National Park welcomed more than 1.1 million visitors in 2021 — about two-thirds of the park’s highest visitation level, set in 2019. The return of visitors is a welcome sign for many business owners in Pahrump, a popular stopover for Death Valley tourists.

An aerial view of Burson Ranch in Pahrump on Nov. 15, 2018, where developers were restarting a ...
Housing crisis pinching Nye County
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

“There’s a lot of concern,” said commissioner Leo Blundo, who reported that he’s been approached by constituents facing 25- to 30-percent rent hikes during the pandemic.

Gov. Steve Sisolak answers a question from the media at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas ...
Sisolak to talk recovery in off-year state-of-state speech
By Bill Dentzer Special to Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak will discuss the use of federal recovery funds and his ideas for recovering from the impacts of COVID-19 in livestreamed address.

Sunnyside Museum/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The museum, originally a schoolhouse, was ...
SNEAK PEEK: Sunnyside Museum to showcase historic restoration
By Pam Christie Pahrump Valley Times

Two years ago, Sunnyside Museum, started the near-impossible project of moving a historic house from the town of Round Mountain to the lot next to its museum there. Here’s how it went…

 
Small businesses expected to get boost from new state office
By Mike Shoro Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Office of Small Business Advocacy, housed within the office of Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead, launched last week and will be fully up and running in the next couple of weeks.