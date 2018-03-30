Pahrump woman booked on terroristic threat-related charge

Some tense moments occurred at the local Goodwill store after a woman threatened to open fire inside the business, authorities report.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 1201 South Loop Road location on Saturday, March 3, at 11:43 a.m. after the woman, identified as Lillian Hamilton of Pahrump, allegedly passed a written note to a store clerk and promptly walked out of the business.

Fair warning

The note, according to the sheriff’s office arrest report, stated Hamilton “was going to shoot up everything in the store.”

Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies met with the store manager and the employee, who said Hamilton was inside the store with an older adult male, who was believed to be her husband.

“The employee stated that the purchase of items was paid for by the male, who used a credit card,” the deputy stated in the report. “I observed video footage of the female suspect handing the note over to the employee. A search of the subject’s names returned with a home address.”

The confrontation

After making their way to that home address, a deputy and detective eventually made contact with an apparently uncooperative Lillian Hamilton.

“Lillian continued to want to shut the door on us as we attempted to conduct our investigation,” the deputy noted. “At one point, Lillian even stated that she was the caretaker of the residence and that the homeowners would not be returning until the next day.”

Upon further investigation, it was determined by the deputy that the Hamiltons were in fact, the individuals who resided at the address.

“Mr. Hamilton, who was interviewed later, stated to the detective that he did see Lillian pass a note, but was unaware of what the note said,” the report stated.

Lillian Hamilton was eventually taken into custody and transported to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

She was booked on making threats or conveying false information concerning acts of terrorism.

Hamilton’s bond was set at $5,000.

