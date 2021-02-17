Pahrump woman dies after being struck by vehicle

A GoFundMe account was established for the family of a Pahrump woman who was struck and killed while walking her dog.

A GoFundMe account was established for the family of a Pahrump woman who was struck and killed while walking her dog.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said the incident occurred in the area of Fontana Street and Rodeo Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

The woman, identified as Nereyda Diaz-Ramirez, was accompanied by her 6-year-old daughter, who was not physically injured but did witness the tragic incident.

“Crews arrived to find the pedestrian-motor vehicle accident as reported with critical injuries,” Lewis said. “Medic units transported the critically injured patient to Desert View Hospital where that patient did not survive their injuries. Crews further assisted Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and NHP at the scene, providing illumination for the subsequent investigation.”

The sheriff’s office did not provide information on the driver of the vehicle.

Family member Melissa Diaz established the GoFundMe account, where as of Tuesday, more than $25,000 had been raised to help the immediate family with expenses, according to the page.

Diaz-Ramirez’s husband, Juan Carlos Ramirez, posted a heart-wrenching message on the GoFundMe page regarding his wife’s death:

“There’s no words that can describe what we are all feeling right now,” he wrote in part. “A big hit to everyone just like your big heart. Always looked out for others before yourself. All the lil kids and staff at school are sure gonna miss you. You raised our kids very well. I will miss you but will never forget you wifey. You were and always will be my rock, best friend, mother of my kids, and the amazing wife I would repeatedly tell you. I love you and will always be grateful for the years that God let me have you in my life. May you rest in peace.”

Melissa Diaz, meanwhile, thanked all of the individuals who donated to the family and provided words of comfort.

“First and foremost I want to thank every single person that has donated and left a beautiful message to my family and I,” she noted. “We appreciate all the love and support. I have increased the amount only because we have a few people that are still trying to donate, but for some reason cannot. Thank you again from the bottom of my heart to you all. God bless.”

The GoFundMe page was still active on Tuesday, but the campaign’s goal had been reached.

The campaign can be found at https://bit.ly/2Zpw5GJ

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes