Pahrump woman named as $25K Vax Days winner

Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, "Vax Nevada Days," in the Twitch Lounge at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced several winners at Touro University on Thursday—with one $25,000 winner named from Pahrump.

Sisolak was joined by Shelley Berkley, Touro University CEO and senior provost for the school, during the announcement of the winners in the recent round of Vax Nevada Days — a public health incentive program. The Pahrump winner, named as Diane L., was named as a $25,000 winner by Sisolak.

According to a release from the governor’s office, a total of 204 vaccinated individuals aged 12 and older were drawn as winners in the sixth Vax Nevada Days drawing. Some winners who live in Las Vegas were in attendance of the event, but winners were throughout the state.

Winners will be announced every Thursday through Aug. 26. On that date, a $1 million grand-prize winner will be named.

“Today we’re honored to be at the largest medical school and Physician Assistant School in the state of Nevada,” Sisolak said. “Throughout the pandemic, Touro has been an integral part of our community’s public health response and their efforts are making a significant impact. Students and faculty have provided almost 20,000 vaccines to community members, and Touro was the first place to offer a drive-through vaccine event for medical professionals. They are helping Nevada fight this pandemic and we are grateful for their important work.”

Several winners were announced by Sisolak during the presentation on Thursday, along with the amounts. Other winners for this week’s drawings preferred not to have their names announced or are still being contacted to claim their prize, following the procedures laid out in the official Vax Nevada Day rules.

Winners of a $5,000 college savings plans for post-secondary education:

■ Oliver F. from Reno

■ German L. from Las Vegas

■ Ella S. from Las Vegas

■ Valeria S. from Las Vegas

■ Kaylee J. from Las Vegas

■ Luis J. of North Las Vegas

Three winners of $20,000 college savings plans to be used for any post-secondary education, including:

■ Braeden C. from Henderson

■ Elijah H. from Las Vegas

There was one winner of a $50,000 college savings plan, which is to be used for any post-secondary education:

■ Mihaela B. from Reno

Cash prizes

Ten $1,000 cash prize winners:

■ Natasha A. from Las Vegas

■ Michael C. from Las Vegas

■ Cassandra E. from North Las Vegas

■ Sydney H. from Las Vegas

■ Marvin P. from Las Vegas

■ Cleotha W. from North Las Vegas

■ James S from Searchlight

Four $25,000 cash prize winners:

■ Diane L. from Pahrump

■ Jose R. from Las Vegas

■ Thomas K. from Las Vegas

■ Cyrill C. from Las Vegas

One $50,000 cash prize winner:

■ Jennifer Y. from Las Vegas

The event live stream is available on the Nevada Health Response YouTube channel.

The next prize announcement is scheduled for Aug. 19. To be eligible to win, Nevadans must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. With only two more weeks of drawings, Nevadans are encouraged to get their vaccines now to have chances to win.

Vax Nevada Days is a promotion of Immunize Nevada in partnership with the State of Nevada. Giveaways are sponsored by Immunize Nevada and made possible through funds from the American Rescue Plan from the State of Nevada. In total, $5 million will be given away to approximately 2,000 residents.

Information on the COVID-19 vaccine can be found at nvcovidfighter.org or by calling 1.800.401.0946.