Pahrump’s 2020 pool season canceled

The town of Pahrump canceled the 2020 season at the Pahrump Community Pool.

Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Community Swimming Pool seen in this Friday, June 12, 2014 file photo.

“The town of Pahrump is sad to announce the cancellation of the 2020 season at the Pahrump Community Pool,” Nye County said in a Thursday press release.

The town of Pahrump canceled the pool season after not reaching the number of necessary lifeguards for operations.

“The Town received approximately 45 applications for lifeguards by June 12th, but the candidates were down to 23 after the initial swim test the following week,” the county’s release stated. “Nine potential lifeguards remain after two weeks of Red Cross-certified lifeguard training and a final swim test, and before results of a final written test, and further human resources screening. This number is well below the 17 needed to operate the pool safely.”