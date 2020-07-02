76°F
Pahrump’s 2020 pool season canceled

Staff Report
July 2, 2020 - 11:30 am
 

The town of Pahrump canceled the 2020 season at the Pahrump Community Pool.

“The town of Pahrump is sad to announce the cancellation of the 2020 season at the Pahrump Community Pool,” Nye County said in a Thursday press release.

The town of Pahrump canceled the pool season after not reaching the number of necessary lifeguards for operations.

“The Town received approximately 45 applications for lifeguards by June 12th, but the candidates were down to 23 after the initial swim test the following week,” the county’s release stated. “Nine potential lifeguards remain after two weeks of Red Cross-certified lifeguard training and a final swim test, and before results of a final written test, and further human resources screening. This number is well below the 17 needed to operate the pool safely.”

THE LATEST
Jeff Scheid/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tier 3 was opened in June 2019 when the applied ...
Tier 3 excess energy credit reaches full subscription
Staff Report

The applied-for and installed capacity for the rooftop solar net energy metering program in Nevada has reached a combined 80 megawatts under the Tier 3 net excess energy credit rate structure established by Assembly Bill 405.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Optics are as important on some hunts as the rifle, especia ...
It’s time to get ready for the hunting season
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

We hope things are getting better, but it’s not over yet as we continue in a partial lockdown. If it’s going to be isolation, there is no better way to enjoy it than a hunting adventure.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pumpkins and other squash can be grown vertic ...
IN SEASON: Plant now for an October Pumpkin Primetime
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Fourth of July weekend may have you thinking of fireworks and barbecue, but there is another tradition you may want to add to your list: planting pumpkins.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal The formal proclamation to convene a special session of th ...
Sisolak plans for special legislative session July 8
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Wednesday that he is planning to begin a special legislative session to address the state’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget on Wednesday, July 8.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times GBC’s accreditation dates to 1974 and was last reaffirmed ...
GBC’s accreditation visit scheduled for September
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Great Basin College will receive a site visit from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities in September as part of the regular cycle for reaffirmation of accreditation.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The event is part of a series of town halls and webinars f ...
Business counseling this week’s Extension topic
Staff Report

With small businesses reopening and needing to adjust their operations amid COVID-19 restrictions and economic challenges, University of Nevada, Reno Extension is teaming up with the Nevada Small Business Development Center to offer an online town hall this week, “The Nevada SBDC and Business Counseling.”

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Best Bet Products Inc. President Shawn Holmes makes his case ...
Gaming in Mountain Falls community draws pushback
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A neighborhood park in the community of Mountain Falls was the setting for a discussion on whether gaming machines would benefit the Mountain Falls Grill Room, and the community at-large on Wednesday, June 24th.

One volunteer swabs a patient's nose as another places information and a bible on their dashboa ...
Nevada leads nation in COVID-19 transmission
Staff Report

Nevada leads the nation in a recent statistic: the number of people who become infected with the coronavirus by an infectious person.