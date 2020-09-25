64°F
Pahrump’s CVS now offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
September 24, 2020 - 10:08 pm
 

There is an additional location to get the COVID-19 test in Pahrump.

As stated in a news release, CVS Health announced plans this month to add more than 2,000 new COVID-19 drive-thru test sites at select CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide by mid-October to boost access to testing and help slow the spread of the virus.

At least 24 of the test sites are in Nevada, including Pahrump’s CVS pharmacy, located at 100 South Highway 160.

The no-charge test is available for individuals age 12 and over who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.

“Since opening our first test site in March, we’ve been able to quickly adapt to the changing landscape in order to make it easier for people in the communities we serve to access testing,” said Jon Roberts, chief operating officer. “We recognize the critical role testing plays in helping to manage the spread of the virus and are incredibly proud of how our teams have responded to this need while continuing to take care of our customers, clients and patients.”

One caveat regarding the testing requires that individuals must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.

Additionally, a parent or legal guardian must complete an online registration form and accompany all minor patients, 12 to 15 years of age, when they arrive to get tested.

“When arriving for testing, patients are asked to follow signage or the instructions of the staff on site,” the release noted. “Procedures vary by location and patients may be directed to stay in their cars and proceed to either the pharmacy drive-thru window, a parking space, or a tent located in the parking lot.”

The release went on to state that patients will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, while a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process.

“Currently, most test results from specimens collected at CVS test sites will be available within two to three days,” according to the release. “Self-swab tests are at no cost to patients. COVID-19 tests are at no cost to patients with insurance, or through a program for the uninsured funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

