Pahrump’s Flood Insurance Rate Map to see changes

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
January 24, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Nye County, the Nevada Division of Water Resources and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Region IX are teaming up to host a public workshop to provide information on pending revisions to the Flood Insurance Rate Map.

The pending changes will affect thousands of Pahrump area properties, with some being newly mapped into a flood hazard area and others to be newly moved out of said area.

The pending revisions are targeting land located predominantly in the southern and eastern portions of the Pahrump Valley.

Notable locations that are being removed from a FEMA flood hazard designation include Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club, a patch of parcels off Frontage Road adjacent to the raceway, more than 50 lots just to the east of Hafen Ranch Road between Gills Way and Kellogg Road and a 600-acre parcel south of Kellogg Road that is managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

However, thousands more lots will be re-designated as residing in a flood hazard area, with a large concentration of those lots located along Gamebird and Manse roads and the side streets running north and south from those roads.

Many others being newly designated as located in a flood hazard area are in and around the Beazer subdivision, as well as within a stretch of land between Quarter Horse Avenue and Fox Avenue from McGraw Road to Martin Avenue. Lots that are as far south as those off Vicky Ann Road and Keith Street are also to be added to a flood hazard area.

To learn more about how the pending revisions may affect a specific lot, Nye County provided a link to an interactive flood hazard map that shows the areas that will be impacted by the changes. The Nye County FEMA Pending Revised Flood Hazards map can be found at https://bit.ly/3aBaXBR

“These revisions are a part of Nye County’s participation in the National Flood Insurance Program to provide Nye County residents with access to flood insurance and to ensure that federal disaster assistance is available in a federally declared disaster. The pending revised FIRMs become effective March 6, 2020,” Nye County’s website explains, going on to state, “Flooding is the number one natural disaster in the United States and it is vital that property owners understand their risk and take advantage of tools, programs and flood insurance that is available to them.”

The flood rate map revisions workshop is set for 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the Nye County Commissioners’ Chambers, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive in Pahrump.

“Everyone is welcomed to freely attend any time during the hours of the event,” Nye County’s website states. “For questions prior to the workshop please contact Cheryl Beeman by phone at 775-751-4248 or by email at cbeeman@co.nye.nv.us.”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

