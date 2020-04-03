Pahrump’s Grove dispensary offering deliveries

Officials from Pahrump’s Grove cannabis dispensary have started up a brand new delivery service for residents in the valley.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump's Grove cannabis dispensary is now offering home deliveries after the business located at 1541 E Basin Ave was forced to close its doors to walk-in traffic, as mandated by Governor Steve Sisolak late last month.

Officials from Pahrump’s Grove cannabis dispensary have started up a brand new delivery service for residents in the valley.

The proactive decision was made just prior to Governor Steve Sisolak receiving an advisory from Nevada Health Response’s Risk Mitigation Initiative, in the wake of the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

Late last month, Sisolak signed a directive asking all Nevadans to practice aggressive social distancing and avoid congregating in groups larger than 10 in public spaces, which would apply to the dispensary, according to The Grove’s Director of Operations Tiffany Hoven.

It should be noted that The Grove, located at 1541 E. Basin Ave., is deemed an essential business in Nevada.

“The Grove is considered an essential business because there are a lot of medical patients that do not carry medical cards for whatever reason and that’s why the government deemed us to be an essential business, so it would be very disheartening to take that away.”

Easy as pie

The process, Hoven said, is simple, as customers would visit The Grove’s website.

“You just log on to thegrovenv.com, and up on the upper right of the screen there is an icon for Pahrump deliveries and it takes you to our platform, where you look at our menu and fill your cart,” Hoven said. “You will then follow all of the prompts, to include uploading an ID photograph. It has to be a valid ID or a valid medical card with a valid ID. When I say ID, it could be a valid passport, or a state-issued ID. We then get a prompt, where we accept that delivery, and then the customer, through our platform, will get a notification saying that the delivery was made. Everything is done online. We can’t process orders over the phone, because we cannot verify the customer’s age. It may take a little bit of time to process.”

Additionally, Hoven said the delivery driver will call, roughly 15 to 20 minutes before they arrive at the residence.

“When we arrive, we still have to validate the ID, and the person who made the order must be the one who picks it up, or we can’t legally deliver it to you,” she said. “We do a second verification that your identification is a legal document. We then go over the total and the product, where we make the transaction and you’re good to go.”

Quick actions

Hoven also stressed patience, as the delivery service came to fruition literally overnight.

“We bought vehicles overnight and implemented this within 15 hours,” she said. “The first couple of days were pretty crazy and hectic, but now we have deliveries structured into zones, where one delivery car will be dedicated to the north end of town or the south end of town. We have an actual software program that takes multiple drivers into the zones where it finds the most quick and efficient routes. Las Vegas has a lot of options, but Pahrump has only one. It’s very near and dear to our hearts, because Pahrump is a great town.”

Service may continue

The Grove’s Chief Executive Officer, Demetri Kouretas, said his business always had approval to do deliveries in Nye County, but the crackdown on businesses in the valley sped up the process.

“We had to get with the sheriff and understand some of the regulations on how to operate a delivery service,” he said. “After this whole virus thing is gone, I think we will continue the delivery service in Pahrump, even though it is a very big expense. It’s not very easy to run because there are a lot of regulations involved in doing it. It’s not like you’re doing a delivery for pizza or some other type of food. There is a lot of paperwork and regulatory stuff that you have to go through with this process.”

For additional information on delivery business hours and prices, visit the website’s Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ), section, on the upper right side of the page, or call 775-556-0100.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes