83°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump’s Matt Luis set to retire after 23 years

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
July 31, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

It is the end of an era and the beginning of a whole new chapter for Matt Luis, as he will soon be officially retiring from his longstanding position as Pahrump Buildings and Grounds manager.

Luis’ more than two decades in the buildings and grounds department will come to a close on Friday, August 2. In honor of his retirement, both the town and Nye County officials recently took the time to give special recognition to the longtime employee and send him off with a fond farewell.

During its July 16 meeting, the Nye County Commission said its goodbyes to Luis with a plaque presentation.

“In appreciation of your 23 years of service to the residents and visitors of Pahrump, our town is what it is today because of your service, dedication and commitment. We wish you the best in retirement. Our town will miss you,” Nye County Commission Chairman John Koenig told Luis as meeting attendees burst into applause.

In addition to the traditional plaque to honor service to the community, the commissioners also bestowed Luis with something a little extra special, an engraved fishing reel, which, with Luis’ future plans in mind, is sure to come in handy.

“The future holds a lot of traveling, my wife and I in our RV,” Luis told the Pahrump Valley Times. “The Friday following my last day, we are leaving and we are not planning on coming back until the first part of October. We’re going to a family reunion in California, then from there we’re going to Oroville to meet my buddy and his wife up there, for 10 days of family fishing. Then on to Oregon, Idaho, we’re just going to point the RV in a direction and go!”

Luis reflected upon some of his favorite memories of working for the town, highlighting projects that were near and dear to his heart.

“Simkins Park, that was one of my first major projects,” Luis recalled. “And the Veterans Memorial at the Chief Tecopa Cemetery, that was another one that I was really proud that we completed. Another accomplishment was getting the Movies in the Park events started. That was kind of a fight but it’s grown into one of the town’s favorite little summertime weekend things. Another thing I have really enjoyed is working with all of the volunteers on the advisory boards and that. It’s been really nice and a lot of fun.”

Luis will certainly be missed by his fellow town employees, who gathered together at the Bob Ruud Community Center to hold a special farewell party on July 24 in celebration of his retirement.

“Matt’s an amazing guy and huge part of the town of Pahrump. He is a huge part of this community,” town of Pahrump Executive Assistant Alexandra Crow said. “From the fairground to our beautiful parks, he has done so much for everyone in this town. The town of Pahrump will miss him dearly.”

While Luis does plan to spend some time roving around the country and enjoying the freedom of adventure, he assured that the town is not losing him altogether. Luis said Pahrump is the place he calls home and he intends that to remain the case for many years to come.

“I’m not leaving town, I plan on living in Pahrump for the rest of my life,” Luis concluded. “I’ll be involved on projects when I get back, volunteering. The community has been really, really good to me and I love Pahrump, I care what happens, so I am going to be involved.”

Luis’ replacement will be announced in the coming weeks.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pahrump Arts Council The Readers Nook of the Pahrump Community Library is displaying the "Simul ...
Art exhibit opens in Pahrump
Staff Report

Join the Pahrump Arts Council for refreshments from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at a meet and welcome for local artists featuring their “Simulate the Masters” works on exhibit in the Readers Nook of the Pahrump Community Library, organizers announced.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, July 27 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $66 million.

Screenshot/Small Business Administration website The Small Business Administration is adjusting ...
U.S. effort affects small businesses
Staff Report

The U.S. Small Business Administration recently issued an interim final rule that will adjust monetary-based small business size standards for inflation to allow more small businesses to become eligible for the SBA’s loan and contracting programs.

Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske attends a ro ...
Launch of new business processing system in Nevada
Staff Report

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske announced that the Commercial Recordings Division’s new business processing system was launching earlier this month.

Nathan Adelson Hospice/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Karen Rubel was named as president a ...
Nathan Adelson Hospice gets new leader
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nathan Adelson Hospice, which offers hospice care and palliative medicine in Southern Nevada, has a new leader over an organization that has been in existence for over four decades. The hospice expanded to Pahrump over 10 years ago.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On March 16, Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and det ...
2 additional arrests in Nye County murder investigation
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives have made two additional arrests relating to a murdered Tonopah man whose body was located inside an abandoned mineshaft, roughly 30 miles east of the town.

Pierce Kupfer/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A look at the large number grasshoppers outsi ...
Flying insects descend upon Pahrump region
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

It seems that Mother Nature has played a big role in the recent Southern Nevada grasshopper invasion.

Courtesy of the University of Nevada, Reno Since the events happened over the summer, the Unive ...
Reno dorm explosion prompts town halls in Southern Nevada
Staff Report

In response to the explosion that occurred Friday, July 5, damaging Argenta and Nye Halls, the University of Nevada, Reno is planning town hall meetings with students, parents/guardians in Las Vegas to address concerns.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Photos of Cold War Patriots during the Official National D ...
Cold War Patriots coming to Pahrump, Las Vegas
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Cold War Patriots, a community resource organization that is the nation’s strongest and most sustained voice advocating for worker benefits, will host free information events for Nevada Test Site workers on July 31 in Las Vegas and on Aug. 1 in Pahrump, the group announced.