Pahrump’s Pumpkin Days declared another smash hit

With the crispness of fall in the air and Halloween just around the corner, the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program hosted its largest fundraiser of the year, Pumpkin Days, this past weekend and once again the community responded with evident enthusiasm, heading out in the thousands to enjoy all that was on offer at this beloved family-friendly event.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A young attendee at the 10th Annual Pumpkin Days and her family browse through the pumpkin patch is search of just the right one.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Youngsters clamber all over the hay pyramid at the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program's annual Pumpkin Days event.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pony rides were just one of the many features of the 10th Annual Pumpkin Days.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A spaghetti eating contest was a new feature of this year's Pumpkin Days, with patrons scarfing down the pasta as fast as they could.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Zane Aleson and Alex Henandez, both of Live PD, working on gobbling down their spaghetti.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Face painting was a popular part of the 10th Annual Pumpkin Days.

Taking place Friday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, Oct. 20 at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, the 10th Annual Pumpkin Days saw an estimated 3,000 attendees throughout the weekend. There was an array of activities and entertaining pursuits for patrons to partake of, with autumn-themed refreshments, hay and pony rides, a petting zoo, fall photo opportunities, hay pyramids and mazes and more.

On the Halloween-themed side of the fun was the ever-popular pumpkin patch, from which approximately 1,200 of the bright orange gourds were sold. There was also a spooky haunted house, as well as a kids’ costume parade and the Monster Dash 5k run and one-mile family fun walk which attracted 68 total participants.

Two new elements this year incorporated a sense of friendly competition into the event.

First was the spaghetti-eating contest, sponsored by Carmelo’s Bistro, in which attendees were able to pit their stomachs against one another in an attempt to devour as much saucy pasta as possible.

Attendees of all ages who wanted to answer the call of their artistic streak were then able to take part in the pumpkin carving contest sponsored by ICAN Family Services.

When all was said and done, Pahrump Disability Outreach Program President David Boruchowitz said the event was a massive success, bringing in thousands of dollars that will be used to support the organization’s many programs throughout the coming year.

“Thanks to the many volunteers and the community who came out, PDOP Pumpkin Days 2019 was an amazing success. It was once again a great event and provided lots of smiles and fun for the whole community,” Boruchowitz told the Pahrump Valley Times afterward. “We are still paying final bills and balancing the checkbook, but we are estimating we raised approximately $17,000 with the event.”

Boruchowitz emphasized that Pumpkin Days would not be have been a success without the support of all of its sponsors, the hundreds of volunteers, and of course, the members of the community who head out to show their personal support of the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program.

“We appreciate the generous support of the community in general,” Boruchowitz concluded. “PDOP Pumpkin Days is the primary fundraiser for PDOP and provides monies for the entire year. We appreciate everything the community sponsors and volunteers do for us, for without them this would not be.”

For more information visit www.pahrumpdisabilityoutreachprogram.com

