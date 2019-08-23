92°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump’s vandalized memorial plaque repaired

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
August 23, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Deanna O’Donnell, the news director of Pahrump’s KPVM-TV 25, is thanking members of the community for their support in repairing a memorial plaque for Cassandra Selbach, who died in late January of this year.

The bronze plaque adorned in decorative stone was unveiled during a memorial service at Simkins Park on Easter Sunday this year.

Roughly a month later, O’Donnell, of Pahrump, said the plaque was vandalized.

“I was very upset when I saw it and my heart sank,” O’Donnell said. “I didn’t notify the sheriff’s office right away, but they notified me because they had heard about it and asked if they could take a report from me. I did meet one of the deputies and he took a report.”

Once O’Donnell made an appeal for support to restore the plaque, she said the community stepped up and provided funding.

“We had a lot of financial support from the community and we had some big donors who chose to remain anonymous,” she said. “It was quite a bit of money for the project. The stone was donated by local business owner Ron Murphy, and the plaque displayed a ceramic photograph of Cassandra and her two kids. We ordered the porcelain portion, so it is now back to its original look.”

Additionally, O’Donnell said it was Selbach who began the years-long tradition of hosting a free Easter Day celebration for families throughout Pahrump, complete with games, food and drinks, along with the popular Easter egg hunt.

“A lot of people were devastated over the loss of Cassandra Selbach because she had done a lot for the community,” she said. “I think it is a beautiful stone and plaque to honor Cassandra and her family. She left behind two young kids.”

As a result of the vandalism, O’Donnell said several members of the community are now keeping a closer eye on the memorial plaque.

“I do have people now watching out for it on a regular basis,” she said. “We are hoping that people would admire it, but leave it alone.”

Selbach died of a systemic autoimmune disease at age 35 on Jan. 23, 2019.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, on Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Thinkstock)
Investment in earthquake early warning system
By Mike Wolterbeek Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Geological Survey has awarded more than $12.5 million to seven universities and a university-governed nonprofit to support operation, improvement and expansion of the ShakeAlert earthquake early warning system for the West Coast of the United States.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal As the largest national park south of Alaska’s Denali ...
Death Valley entrance fees to be waived on Sunday
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Area residents looking for a bit of adventure this weekend may want to take a road trip out to Death Valley National Park.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Aug. 21 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $7 million.

Daria Sokolova/Pahrump Valley Times file The former Nye Regional Medical Center sits along Mai ...
Northern Nye hospital district approves terms of ownership transfer
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Earlier this month, the Nye County Commission adopted a resolution to transfer the ownership of the former Nye Regional Medical Center in Tonopah from the county to the Northern Nye County Hospital District.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Off Highway Vehicles Program Manage ...
Nevada off-highway grant workshop stops in Beatty
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Folks from Beatty and the surrounding area learned more about the Nevada Off-Highway Vehicle Program in a workshop conducted at the Beatty Community Center Aug. 12.

Photo courtesy of the Nye County Sheriff's Office The Nye County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team a ...
Barricaded suspect surrenders in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man is facing several charges after local law enforcement responded to a domestic disturbance call.

Jeffrey Meehan/Times-Bonnaza Bidders fend for properties and mining claims during the 19th ann ...
The lure of Goldfield Days stretches beyond Nevada festival
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The 19th annual Goldfield Days’ celebration in Esmeralda Country brought out dozens to bid on property and mining claims in the region. The annual event draws in locals and individuals from across the U.S. and beyond.

 
Nevada National Guards unit deploys for Afghanistan mission
By Briana Erickson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Twenty-seven members of the Nevada Army National Guard who will deploy for Afghanistan on Wednesday morning took part in a mobilization ceremony Tuesday.