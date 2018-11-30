Pahurmp can celebrate the season with the Festival of Trees

Life’s journey is a spectacular thing but when the culmination of that adventure nears, it can be a frightening experience. For those with terminal illness who must face that reality, Nathan Adelson Hospice is there.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Auctioneer Ski Censke engages the crowd during the 2017 Festival of Trees fundraiser for Pahrump’s Nathan Adelson Hospice. The event generated more than $12,000 and is hoped to see a similarly successful result this year.

The annual Festival of Trees returns to the Mountain Falls Grill Room on Dec. 7 and there will be plenty of adorned and embellished items for auction-goers to bid on that evening. Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The largest nonprofit hospice in Southern Nevada, Nathan Adelson provides end-of-life care with the goal that no one has to reach the end of their years alone, afraid or in pain.

The hospice’s mission is to bring this compassionate care to all, regardless of their ability to pay for the services they rendered. That does not eliminate the cost for Nathan Adelson, however, and every little bit that the nonprofit receives from the community is a valuable contribution, helping to sustain the hospice’s efforts.

Residents will soon have a chance to show their generous spirit and support for Nathan Adelson’s vision by attending the upcoming Festival of Trees. An annual event that always attracts a huge crowd, the Festival of Trees is scheduled for 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7 inside the Mountain Falls Grill Room.

Admission is $75 per person or $100 per couple and includes dinner. All seats must be reserved in advance. To secure a seat at the event call the Pahrump office at 775-751-6700.

At its core, the Festival of Trees is an auction fundraiser so attendees should come prepared for some fierce bidding and lots of laughter. Manning the auction will be longtime professional auctioneer Ski Censke, aided by Ron Gipson. Anyone familiar with Censke’s reputation will know that he provides hilarity with cajoling flair intended to inspire even greater generosity for the crowd of bidders.

There will be a wide assortment of items for patrons to bid on next Friday evening, all donated by local businesses, organizations and individuals. According to Nathan Adelson Hospice representative Cassondra Farris, there are 20 total items set to hit the auction block, including two 7.5-foot trees, three 4-foot trees and nine wreaths, all decorated to the hilt, as well as six stockings decked out with goodies of all sorts. There will also be numerous raffle prizes for attendees to win as well.

All of the proceeds will go toward supporting Nathan Adelson Hospice’s end-of-life care for thousands of Southern Nevadans.

Visit www.nah.org for more information on Nathan Adelson Hospice.

