Paint the town purple! Nevada Outreach encouraging participation in National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

One in four women and one in seven men over the age of 18 in the United States will, at some point in their lives, experience domestic violence by an intimate partner that is severe enough to warrant medical attention.

Getty Images October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Nevada Outreach Training Organization is encouraging the community to wear purple on Oct. 22 as part of the nationwide observance.

Getty Images Domestic violence impacts not only women, but men as well, and includes both physical violence and mental and emotional abuse.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Outreach Training Organization operates a variety of assistance programs for those in need, including its well-known No to Abuse program.

Nearly half of all adult women and men have already experienced psychological aggression from an intimate partner.

These are just two of the startling statistics connected to domestic violence and its prevalence in the U.S., but they are facts that the Nevada Outreach Training Organization wants to ensure the entire community knows. Without knowledge, without acknowledgment, little can be done to change these statistics.

That is why National Domestic Violence Awareness Month is so important, representatives with Nevada Outreach emphasized in an interview with the Pahrump Valley Times.

Jossy Quezada and Janette Sandoval are both victims’ advocates for Nevada Outreach, which is well-known for its No to Abuse program. For them, domestic violence isn’t just a list of statistics, numbers on a page, a point of reference. For Quezada and Sandoval, domestic violence is starkly real and they dedicate themselves to aiding its victims, giving help and hope to those who often feel they have nowhere to turn and no way out.

In preparation for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is observed in October each year, Nevada Outreach is doing all it can to support the cause, with plans calling for a community-wide attempt to “paint the town purple” and a fundraising effort aimed at generating cash for its coffers that will in turn be used to assist victims of domestic violence right here in Nye County.

“This year we’re working hard to paint the town purple, that’s our goal. We’re asking businesses, community members and everybody else who would like to participate to wear purple on October 22 and snap a selfie or a group picture and share it on our social media with the hashtag #PurpleThursday and hashtag #ISpeakUp,” Quezada told the Times. “It’s just a simple yet meaningful way to raise awareness in our community. Our goal is to just get as many people as possible involved. This will be a huge, meaningful thing for the victims and survivors of domestic violence, showing them that the community sees what is going on and we’re not turning a blind eye to it, we’re speaking up and we don’t tolerate that kind of issue here in our community.”

Sandoval chimed in, “Especially right now with COVID-19, we’re not able to do in-person events or anything like that, so this is something can be easily done and it’s just showing solidarity for victims and survivors of domestic violence. And for those victims who are still in that kind of situation, who feel alone and like there is nowhere to turn, this is a way to let them know that we are here. They are not alone. There is a way out. They don’t have the stay in that situation and we need to speak up. The more we speak up, the more that this will become less of an issue. Part of the problem is that many people are so afraid, or ashamed, to talk about it. We need to speak up.”

For those who would like to do even more to show their support, Nevada Outreach is also holding a raffle, with all of the proceeds to benefit victims of domestic violence throughout Nye County.

In 2020 alone, Nevada Outreach has already served over 200 clients and provided over 1,600 supportive and emergency services for domestic violence victims. The organization has assisted with more than 70 temporary protective orders and has provided over 100 shelter nights to victims and their children. Every dollar raised through the raffle will be transformed into more of these kinds of services, giving invaluable hope to those in need.

“We’ll be raffling off a really nice basket filled with gift certificates from local business. The tickets are $10 each and we’ll be selling them throughout October, until the 21st. Then on October 22, we want to hold the raffle live on our Facebook page,” Quezada and Sandoval explained.

Nevada Outreach has already secured several gift certificates for its raffle prize but of course, the organization could always use more to add to the basket. Gift certificates, products and even services would all be appreciated and would help bolster Nevada Outreach’s efforts to raise awareness and provide for the community.

Those willing to donate to the raffle or who wish to purchase raffle tickets can stop by the Nevada Outreach office at 621 S. Blagg Road in Pahrump or 1120 Globe Mallow Lane in Tonopah, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Raffle tickets will also be available at the Phoenix Bar, 1301 S. Loop Road and Java Junkies, 840 Highway 372, both in Pahrump.

Following their interview, Sandoval also provided several testimonials penned by people who have been profoundly impacted by the work that Nevada Outreach does. Kept anonymous for obvious reasons, the testimonials detail the personal experiences of three women who, with tremendous courage, decided enough was enough and turned to Nevada Outreach in order to change their lives.

“I was recently physically assaulted by the man that was supposed to love and cherish me. After this devastating event in my life, I turned to No to Abuse for help and support,” one client testimonial read. “They were understanding and very supportive of me and my needs. They made sure I was taken care of and helped my get back on my feet. Thank you to No to Abuse for guiding me through this rough time!”

Another client wrote, “When I found myself in a domestic violence situation, No to Abuse was my only hope and a way to find my strength. They helped my family with housing assistance, household goods, clothing, etc. and not only financially but also with their emotional support group so that I can heal from all the damage that has been done.”

A third testimonial explained, “I was living in a long-term marriage that was very toxic when I was referred to No to Abuse. It was then that I no longer had to feel trapped in an abusive relationship. They helped me find a new home to live in. Before this, I don’t know how long it had been since I had any rest or peace and safety. This is only one of the ways they helped me and they continue to help. They remain on the nightmare journey with victims of domestic violence and I am truly blessed to have the ongoing support from them through their weekly ‘Women’s Support Group.”

The Nevada Outreach Training Organization serves all of Nye County, from Pahrump in the south to the most remote rural towns in the northern part of the county. Anyone who needs help out of a domestic violence situation is encouraged to call the Pahrump office at 775–751-1118 or the Tonopah office at 775-482-3016. The organization’s crisis hotline is also available at 775-764-1811.

For more information on the nonprofit visit its website at nevadaoutreach.org

