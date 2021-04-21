59°F
Partnership started to curb teacher shortages, increase diversity

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
April 21, 2021 - 12:17 am
 
Getty Images Nominees also may include teachers considered in previous years but not selected for the award. Nominations must include a completed NCA Teacher of the Year application form and an attached outline of the nominee’s curriculum that has integrated a unit about agriculture.

A new partnership has formed to increase the diversity and the number of “licensure-ready teachers” that complete the teacher preparatory programs through Nevada’s higher education system on an annual basis.

The Nevada System of Higher Education and the Nevada Department of Education are partnering to expand the number and diversity of teachers in the state through an NSHE Teacher Pipeline Task Force, according to a press release.

“NSHE is completely committed to growing the pipeline of diverse teacher candidates in our system,” said NSHE Chancellor Melody Rose in the release. “We have a vested interest in providing high-quality teachers to prepare college- and career-ready high school graduates who enroll in our institutions.”

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert said in the release, “We know that the quality of a teacher is the No. 1 in-school factor contributing to student success. I want to thank Chancellor Rose and our partners across NSHE for their willingness to address barriers so we can better meet the demand for effective teachers who represent the diversity of our state.”

The number of students graduating on an annual basis from NSHE institutions is fewer than 900; this includes those individuals from non-traditional and traditional teacher preparation programs. This compares to an attrition rate of 2,300 teachers leaving employment on an annual basis from Nevada school districts; this is for retirement and other reasons.

“These departures do not account for persistent teacher vacancies, which bring the annual demand for new teachers to above 3,000,” the state’s education department release states. “As a result of Nevada’s chronic teacher shortages, 87 percent, or 374,424 – students in Nevada were in a larger-than-recommended class size during the 2019-20 school year.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak offered encouraging words on the new task force.

“I want to thank Superintendent Ebert and Chancellor Rose for partnering to address Nevada’s teacher shortage. The need to fill teacher vacancies is not just an education issue – it is a workforce issue and an economic issue,” Sisolak said in a press release. “My office recently released the ‘Every Nevadan Recovery’ Framework, which prioritizes the funding the state will receive from the American Rescue Plan to help address the effects of COVID-19. The Task Force’s mission is critically important to the future of our state, and I look forward to the results of their efforts.”

On the diversity plane, the self-reported race/ethnicity of Nevada’s teachers does not reflect the demographics of students in the state, according to the state’s education department.

“While only 28% of Nevada’s students identify as white, 81% of Nevada’s teachers self-identify as white,” the education department’s release states.

The balance across the U.S. is also tilted, where 50% of the pre-K-12 students identify as young people of color; though 82% of the current teacher workforce is “by societal definitions,” white, the education department’s release states.

“Increasing the diversity of Nevada’s teacher workforce is not an aspiration, but rather it is integral to efforts to address educational inequity,” the state’s education department says. “Improving teacher diversity benefits all students, as teachers of color are positive role models for students, breaking down stereotypes and preparing students to participate and succeed in a dynamic global society.”

With all this data, Chancellor Rose and Superintendent Ebert are launching the NSHE Teacher Pipeline Task Force.

“The Task Force will leverage the data, research, and recommendations from prior efforts as a foundation from which to take urgent action,” a release states. “The work of the Task Force will invite NSHE institutions to collectively rise to the challenge of expanding the number and increasing the diversity of licensure-ready pre-K-12 teachers who complete traditional and non-traditional teacher preparatory programs annually.”

Contact Editor Jeffrey Meehan @ jmeehan@pvtimes.com

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Courthouse in Pahrump is one of the buildings ...
Nye County aiming for energy conservation
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Just over two years ago, Siemens Industry, Inc. approached the Nye County Commission with a proposal to address energy usage at its multitude of buildings and now, with the energy audit portion of the project complete and the financial figures being nailed down, the county is making its move toward conservation.

Bianca Graeff/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Chamber of Commerce officials and community members ...
New Pahrump real estate business opens its doors
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials from the Pahrump Chamber of Commerce hosted a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for a brand new real estate business that recently opened its doors this month.

STEVE SEBELIUS: Angry Republicans choose to eat their own
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The inexplicable censure of Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske by her own party is based on the unproven assumption that the 2020 election was rife with fraud.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The state of Nevada's Department of Employment, Trai ...
Nye unemployment decreases in March
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada and Nye County’s unemployment rate dropped in March on a month-over-month basis, with Nye dropping resting below the statewide rate. At the state level, unemployment rose on an annual basis.

Getty Images Uninsured Nevadans can enroll under this special enrollment period until 11:59 p. ...
Exchange offers greater savings because of ARPA
Staff Report

Nevada Health Link, the online health insurance marketplace operated by the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, is offering even bigger coverage savings to eligible uninsured and insured off-Exchange Nevadans in accordance with the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden on March 11.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Nugget Assistant General Manager Darin Yunek, at lef ...
Nye School District program receives extra funding
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

To those who are not aware, the Nye County School District Homeless Activity/Scholarship Fund ensures the right of students to go to school even when they are homeless or don’t have a permanent address.

Getty Images The dip in optimism this quarter was in part because of investors being less opti ...
Survey finds decline in investor optimism
Staff Report

The Wells Fargo/Gallup Investor and Retirement Optimism Index fell to +26, down 16 points from +42 in the fourth quarter of 2020. This reversed much of the improvement seen in the fourth quarter as the markets surged following positive news about COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Michael Little
Altercation at county office leads to arrest
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A local man is facing charges after allegedly facing off with a Nye County Code Enforcement employee on Monday afternoon this week.

Signage at the Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex in Carson City, N ...
Dozens of bills head for passage as deadline nears
By Colton Lochhead &Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

More than 150 pieces of legislation moved toward passage in the Legislature Tuesday ahead of deadline for action.