33°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Passenger dies of injuries from helicopter crash near Red Rock

By Alexis Egeland Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 30, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

A second person has died from injuries suffered in an Oct. 23 helicopter crash near the Red Rock Visitors Center, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Howard Jameson, a 27-year-old from New Fairfield, Connecticut, died at University Medical Center on Friday, the coroner’s office said.

Jameson was a passenger in the Robinson R44 helicopter, which crashed at approximately 3:20 p.m. Wednesday about 20 feet from Nevada Highway 159, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. The pilot of the chopper, 53-year-old commercial aviator Scott Socquet, of Milford, Connecticut, died at the hospital on the night of the crash.

The coroner’s office was still investigating Jameson’s cause of death as of Monday.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Thinkstock IRS Forms 940, 941, 943, 944 or 945 are used to report employment tax information. T ...
IRS recommends business owners e-file payroll tax returns
Staff Report

With the Oct. 31 quarterly payroll tax return due date just around the corner, the Internal Revenue Service recently urged business owners to take advantage of the speed and convenience of filing these returns electronically.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Karen Jackson, owner of KNYE Radio 95.1 FM, is holding a Ra ...
Event to support Nye’s Search and Rescue unit
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

For many years, members of Nye County’s Search and Rescue unit have devoted their time to help those in precarious situations.

Thinkstock The 504 loan program had another year of increased performance, with more than 6,000 ...
Small business lending reflects economic trends
Staff Report

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced 2019 fiscal year lending numbers showing that it guaranteed over $28 billion to entrepreneurs that otherwise would not have access to capital to start, grow, or expand their small businesses.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Kids and adults packed the Game Corner and Family Fun Cente ...
Halloween events set to entertain Nye County
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Kids to adults were out to have a ghoulishly good time in Pahrump during the days leading up to Halloween on Thursday, and the fun and frightening adventures are set to continue.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - During the Tails of Nye County Oldies and Goodies B ...
Tails of Nye County benefit show brings in over $3K
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pet overpopulation is always a concern and the most simple method of helping curb this problem is spaying or neutering canines and felines.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal Laura Silva of St. George, Utah tries on a mask for her ...
Halloween is big business
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. consumers are looking to social media for Halloween costume and decoration ideas as spending is expected to reach a near-record amount this year, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey conducted by Prosper Insights &Analytics, the federation announced.

Sgt. Zandra Duran/Nevada Army Guard Soldiers in the Nevada Army Guard's Bravo Company, 1/189th ...
Nevada Bravo Company mobilized for 9-month foreign mission
By Erick Studenicka Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Fourteen years after the unit first deployed to southwest Asia, the soldiers in the Nevada Army Guard’s Bravo Company, 1/189th Aviation once again began a foreign mission to the same general location.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The developers of the Mountain Falls master planned communit ...
Mountain Falls request rejected in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

William Lyon Homes Inc., the developers of Mountain Falls, recently approached the Nye County Commission with a request to revise an already approved final map to allow for more homes to be built in planning area six of the master-planned community but that request was met with almost unanimous denial.