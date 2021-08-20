70°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Peyton Krebs remains No. 1 on list of Golden Knights’ top prospects

By David Schoen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 20, 2021 - 4:15 am
 
The Henderson Silver Knights Peyton Krebs (18) during a team practice at Lifeguard Arena in Hen ...
The Henderson Silver Knights Peyton Krebs (18) during a team practice at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Liam Kirk of Great Britain, right, and Ivan Morozov of Russia fight for the puck during the Ice ...
Liam Kirk of Great Britain, right, and Ivan Morozov of Russia fight for the puck during the Ice Hockey World Championship group A match between Great Britain and Russia at the Olympic Sports Center in Riga, Latvia, Saturday May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov)
Henderson Silver Knights goaltender Logan Thompson(36) blocks a shot from Ontario Reign Akil Th ...
Henderson Silver Knights goaltender Logan Thompson(36) blocks a shot from Ontario Reign Akil Thomas (14) during the third period of an AHL hockey game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Golden Knights forward Jack Dugan (8) during training camp on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at City ...
Golden Knights forward Jack Dugan (8) during training camp on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at City National Arena in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Golden Knights forward Lucas Elvenes (25) handles the puck during practice on Thursday, Jan. 7, ...
Golden Knights forward Lucas Elvenes (25) handles the puck during practice on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at City National Arena in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
The Henderson Silver Knights Kaedan Korczak (6) during a team practice at Lifeguard Arena in He ...
The Henderson Silver Knights Kaedan Korczak (6) during a team practice at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
The Henderson Silver Knights Peyton Krebs (18) practices on his shots during a team practice at ...
The Henderson Silver Knights Peyton Krebs (18) practices on his shots during a team practice at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Michigan's Brendan Brisson (19) skates down the ice during an NCAA college Big Ten hockey tourn ...
Michigan's Brendan Brisson (19) skates down the ice during an NCAA college Big Ten hockey tournament game against Ohio State, Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)

Peyton Krebs has something that no other Golden Knights youngster possesses.

“If there’s players that have that ‘it’ factor, he seems to be one of those players that really just finds a way to be a really effective, productive player,” general manager Kelly McCrimmon said.

The No. 17 pick in the 2019 NHL draft, Krebs remains the organization’s top prospect entering the 2021-22 season.

He picked up an assist in his NHL debut May 3 against Minnesota and made a strong impression on the coaching staff before suffering a season-ending broken jaw when he was struck by a shot from teammate Shea Theodore on May 8.

Krebs, 20, produced five points in five games with the Silver Knights in the American Hockey League, then claimed player of the year honors in the major junior Western Hockey League.

The forward also practiced with the Golden Knights during the NHL playoffs for the second straight postseason.

Krebs is part of a deep group of forwards but is expected to push for an NHL roster spot when training camp opens next month.

“It becomes more and more clear when you watch him play that his instincts and passion for the game really separate him,” McCrimmon said. “He’s a coach’s dream in terms of understanding the game and doing things the way you want them to be done and providing energy.”

Here is a look at the rest of the Knights’ top 10 prospects, with last year’s ranking in parentheses:

2. Kaedan Korczak (5) — The right-shot defenseman was on the verge of making his NHL debut last season after being selected in the second round in 2019. Korczak, 20, appeared in all five Silver Knights playoff games and drew praise from coach Manny Viveiros.

3. Ivan Morozov (6) — The second-round pick in 2018 is under contract in Russia for one more season. Morozov, a 21-year-old center, had 31 points in 55 games for SKA St. Petersburg last season and also represented Russia at the 2021 world championship.

4. Brendan Brisson (4) — The Knights’ first-round pick in 2020 had a solid freshman season at Michigan. Brisson, a 19-year-old center, shared the team lead with 10 goals in 24 games and was especially effective on the power play, notching seven of his 21 points.

5. Lukas Cormier (10) — He was named defenseman of the year in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League after posting 54 points in 39 games. Cormier’s stock continues to rise, and the 19-year-old could represent Canada at the next world junior championship.

6. Jack Dugan (3) — The winger was second on the Silver Knights with 33 points in 37 games and ranked second in scoring among rookies in the AHL last season. Dugan, 23, continues to improve defensively and should get a long look in training camp.

7. Zach Dean (NR) — A first-round pick in 2021, Dean, 18, posted 20 points in 23 games last season for Gatineau after being slowed by a broken wrist he sustained during the preseason. The speedy center made the QMJHL all-rookie team in 2019-20.

8. Lucas Elvenes (2) — The 22-year-old forward remains a promising point producer despite slipping on this list. Elvenes finished fourth on the Silver Knights with 24 points in 37 games and averaged 0.75 points per game in his first two AHL seasons.

9. Logan Thompson (NR) — The undrafted Thompson continued his remarkable rise when he was named goaltender of the year in the AHL. The 24-year-old made his NHL debut in relief last season and is No. 3 on the organization’s depth chart.

10. Daniil Chayka (NR) — A second-round pick in 2021, Chayka, 18, helped Russia to gold medals at multiple international youth tournaments. The puck-moving defenseman is expected to play a leading role for Guelph (Ontario Hockey League) this season.

Note: Rookie status means a player “must not have played in more than 25 NHL games in any preceding seasons, nor in six or more NHL games in each of any two preceding seasons. Any player at least 26 years of age by Sept. 15 of that season is not considered a rookie.” Players who have exceeded rookie status are no longer considered prospects.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Fall Festival is set for September 23 thr ...
Town to keep Pahrump Fall Festival in-house
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After being forced to forgo the Pahrump Fall Festival in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, town and county officials promised the local community that this year’s event would be even bigger and better and they are quite excited to see the beloved community event return for 2021.

Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine speaks during a ki ...
Public input sought regarding Nevada ARPA spending
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Regardless of where one falls on the spectrum when it comes to their opinions on the COVID-19 pandemic, it is undeniable that the public health situation over the last 18 months has had devastating impacts all across the state of Nevada as well as the entire country.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Food Truck Fiesta, which was set for August 27 ...
Pahrump Food Truck Fiesta canceled
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Those who were eagerly looking forward to next weekend’s Food Truck Fiesta will undoubtedly suffer immense disappointment upon learning that the planned community event has now been canceled, with event organizer Doug Dubin officially withdrawing his application for a festival permit at the Nye County Commission’s last meeting.

Bureau of Land Management An operation planned by the BLM is now underway to gather more than 4 ...
Plans for BLM emergency horse gather now underway
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Plans to gather approximately 450 wild horses on the Stone Cabin Herd Management Area (HMA) are now underway courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times NyE Communities Coalition is hosting a series of free virtua ...
NyE Coalition hosting chronic disease workshops
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Those who are suffering from chronic diseases may want to consider attending NyE Communities Coalition’s Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford
Canceled Conversations with AG Ford session rescheduled
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After having to unexpectedly cancel the sixth session of Conversations with AG Ford last month, the Nevada Attorney General’s Office is once again ready to engage with local community members and its sixth session of the outreach initiative that kicked off in February is now scheduled to take place this coming Wednesday.

Paul Heinen
Man accused of DUI crashes at local RV park
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A mixture of alcohol and prescription drugs led to the arrest of a motorist, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
Federal extended unemployment to expire Sept. 4
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced on Thursday that several thousand jobs were added back to the state’s economy and the unemployment rate also dipped in July.

Getty Images The analysed data will assist with defining depths to the resistive geologic base ...
Argosy completes survey of Nye lithium project
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Argosy Minerals Limited, an Australian company that owns the Tonopah Lithium Project located in the Big Smoky Valley about 40 minutes from Tonopah, recently completed a magnetotelluric (MT) resistivity field on site, according to the press release.