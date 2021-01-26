47°F
weather icon Overcast
Pahrump NV
News

Pfizer CEO: 200 million vaccine doses to be early

Staff Report
January 26, 2021 - 3:21 pm
 
Updated January 26, 2021 - 3:22 pm
Getty Images
Getty Images

Pfizer Inc. will be able to supply the U.S. with 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of May, two months sooner than previously expected, according to its top executive.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told Bloomberg News on Tuesday that the drugmaker and its partner, BioNTech SE, will be able to deliver the doses to the U.S. well before an earlier July 31 deadline because of a change in the vaccine’s label that allows health care providers to extract an additional dose from each vial.

The six-dose-per-vial count became effective Monday and applies to supply contracts going forward, according to a Pfizer representative.

In the U.S., Pfizer and BioNTech will deliver 120 million doses during the first quarter, 20 million more than initially promised, Bourla said in an interview with Bloomberg editor-in-chief John Micklethwait.

Bourla added that Pfizer and BioNTech would get more doses to the European Union before the end of the second quarter. The companies’ vaccine regimen requires two doses to provide full protection from symptomatic cases of Covid-19.

New York-based Pfizer has supplied governments with 36 combinations of commercially available needles and syringes to be able to extract the last dose from the vials, Bourla said. The drug giant had known its vials contained up to six vaccine doses, he added, noting that at the outset of the year, it had to generate data to garner approvals for its use from government authorities around the world.

The change in Pfizer’s timeline comes amid heightened anxiety over the sluggish pace of the vaccine rollout and concern over a limited supply of doses. Bourla said that the U.S. immunization campaign had been particularly slow in its first few weeks, though he expects the pace of administered doses to improve.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Desert Utilities Inc.'s office is located at 4060 N. Blagg R ...
Nye County probing possible utility purchase
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is probing the possibility of purchasing Desert Utilities Inc., the smallest of the valley’s three local utility companies, addressing an item to authorize staff to conduct a “due diligence” investigation and review of the company’s operations and assets during its Wednesday, Jan. 20 meeting.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Justice Court Bailiff Gerald "Bear" Smith is pictur ...
Pahrump courthouse sees tragic week in January
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump courthouse lost two people in January that worked within its walls. Bailiff Gerald “Bear” Smith died on Jan. 18 at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas due to COVID-19 related complications, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 26, this photo shows a st ...
Winter weather leaves Pahrump blanketed in snow
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump awoke to something of a winter wonderland on Tuesday, with a blanket of snow covering everything from homes and cars to mailboxes and trees, creating a shimmering white landscape, and the resultant fog banks rolled quietly through neighborhoods, obscuring the usually clear view of the valley’s surrounding mountain ranges.

Nevada Donor Network via Facebook NDN reached 83 organ donors per million population served, co ...
Nevada Donor Network marks successful 2020
Staff Report

Nevada Donor Network announced that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it coordinated 200 organ donors, 892 tissue donors and 854 cornea donors in 2020. On the other end, NDN aided 504 organ transplant recipients, thousands of tissue recipients and 1,314 cornea recipients during 2020.

Robin Flinchum/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is the outside of the Tecopa Bistr ...
California lifts stay-at-home order, Inyo still in purple tier
Staff Report

The California Department of Public Health announced Monday that the California Stay at Home Order has been lifted. Inyo County will remain in the Purple Tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, indicating that the risk level in the county is widespread.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal Caleb Cage, chief of the Nevada Division of Emergenc ...
First case of COVID-19 variant detected in state
Staff Report

Monday was the first day with fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in Nevada since early November, COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage said Monday at a daily briefing on the pandemic.