Phone scam warning issued by Nevada Highway Patrol

(NHP Southern Command via Twitter)

The Nevada Highway Patrol urges people to use caution after receiving calls of a possible phone scam.

According to a highway patrol news release, people in the Reno area have received phone calls from a blocked number with a caller claiming to be with the “state police.”

The male caller tells the person they have an outstanding warrant for their arrest. The scammer tells the person on the phone that they need to go to a Walgreens to get money to pay for the warrant. In cases cited by the news release, when the imposter was questioned, he ends the call and hangs up.

NHP said the agency will never call or text someone in an attempt to clear up a warrant and all warrants are handled by the court systems in each county.

If anyone has received one of these phone calls or text messages, NHP says contact the local police department.