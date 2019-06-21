Phone scammer targeting elderly residents, Nye authorities report

Thinkstock Nye County Sheriff's Office officials issued a warning to area elderly residents this month regarding a phone scam, where the caller claims to be a representative from the Social Security Administration, requesting personal information.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Anyone with information on the scam is asked to contact the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents to beware of a phone scam targeting elderly citizens.

As stated in a video news release, Public Information Officer Ann Horak said a male caller calls from the phone number 828-865-6131, claiming to be a man identified as officer Harry Carter from the Social Security Administration.

The phone number, Horak noted, is a reusable number, obtained lawfully through common mobile phone-based applications, which leads to no identity of the suspect.

“He tells the victims that their Social Security number has been suspended, and the caller then asks for personal identifying information from the victim. The information is often used to sell on the dark web and other forums where criminals obtain such information. They subsequently use it to commit fraud and other crimes. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office cares about our citizens and we hope to prevent people from falling prey to scams such as this one.”

Horak went on to say that if anyone has information regarding the scam, they should contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000, or by email at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes