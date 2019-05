May 10, 2019 - 7:00 am

Richard Stephens / Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A Boy Scouts court of honor was held in the Beatty Community Center Saturday for Liam Mossey of Troop 777.

Liam, the son of Ken and Theresa Mossey, achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.

Mossey’s eagle project involved the refurbishing of a shade shelter and the building of benches in a pond-side recreation area at Spicer Ranch in Beatty.