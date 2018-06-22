Photos: Fireworks light up Beatty area skies

Some people traveling U.S. Highway 95 just north of Beatty Saturday night, June 16, might have thought the town was getting an early start on its Fourth of July fireworks.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fireworks are shown in Beatty on June 16.

What they saw, however, was the culmination of this year’s Southern Nevada Regional Gathering, a Burning Man event, being hosted for the second year at David Spicer’s ranch.

Preceding the fireworks, fire dancers with torch batons performed to the sound of drums for at least an hour, then came the burning of the “temple.”

This was followed by a display of fireworks and impressive aerial fireballs.