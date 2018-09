Local artisans gathered at the Bob Ruud Community Center on Sept. 14-15 to show off their wares and sell their items.

The two-day venue, the “Spooky Jingles Art &Craft Show,” brought out locals and those passing through to the Bob Ruud Community Center at 150 N. Highway 160. All items were handcrafted.

The venue also included raffle prizes with items for sale ranging from roughly $5 to more than $25.