PHOTOS: Pahrump Balloon Fest
The 9th Annual Balloon Festival took over Petrack Park this month for three days of fun for the whole family and once again the event was a big success, drawing thousands of people throughout the weekend.
For the first time in its history, the Balloon Festival was organized by the Dubin family, in partnership with Doug Campbell of Balloons Over Pahrump. When the event’s previous organizer, the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce, made the decision to cancel the festival early this year, Doug Dubin and Campbell teamed up to ensure that the valley would not miss out on what has become a much-loved local tradition.
Months of hard work and preparation by the pair, as well as the rest of Dubin’s family, obviously paid off, with a delighted Dubin telling the Pahrump Valley Times, “Beautiful balloons, amazing food and great vendors made the 9th Annual Pahrump Balloon Festival a success!”
It all got started on Friday, Nov. 11, which happened to be Veterans Day as well. This was no coincidence, with Dubin and Campbell choosing that specific weekend because of the opportunity it presented to include recognition for the country’s former military service members.
The morning opened with a Veterans Day Sunrise Service, with a special balloon honoring prisoners of war and those missing in action flying the American flag above the park. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 and the VFW Riders proudly presented the colors below and Gladys Martin lent her voice in singing the national anthem before the rest of the day’s activities commenced.
There were vendors in abundance for Balloon Festival patrons to browse through, with all sorts of wares, ranging from crafts and gifts to beverages to quench any thirst, delicious snacks and other eats. Bounce houses provided some diversion for the event’s youngest attendees while DJ Soundz played music from the stage for the entertainment of all.
Adding to all of the fun were a car show featuring an array of vehicles, tournaments for those wishing to test their skills on the horseshoe pitch or at a game of corn hole and a treasure hunt in which patrons were able to seek out gift certificates for free turkeys.
All-in-all, event organizers were pleased with the way the 9th Annual Balloon Festival turned out and they offered gratitude to everyone who was a part of making the event such a triumph, especially the sponsors: Holiday Inn Express, Ferrellgas, AmeriGas, the town of Pahrump Tourism Department, Tiberti Fence Company, WBF Management, D.R. Horton, Gunny’s Air Conditioning and Heating, Heady Bob Glass Legal Hi and Golden Entertainment.
