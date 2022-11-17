PHOTOS: Pahrump Balloon Fest

For the first time in its history, the Balloon Festival was organized by the Dubin family, in partnership with Doug Campbell of Balloons Over Pahrump.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 9th Annual Pahrump Balloon Festival took over Petrack Park this month, bringing in a plethora of hot air balloons, vendors and activities for three days of family fun.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows a Balloon Festival attendee capturing memories during the launch on Saturday, November 12.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Hot air balloons can be seen inflating in preparation for flight on Saturday, November 12.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times More than a half a dozen hot air balloons can be spotted in this photo taken from Petrack Park.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Balloon crews work with propane burners to inflate the envelope before launch.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Creating a colorful display at Petrack Park, the 9th Annual Balloon Festival brought plenty of sights for area residents and visitors to enjoy.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times One of the hot air balloons featured in the 9th Annual Balloon Festival, which took place over the Veterans Day weekend, was flown in honor of America's Prisoners of War and Missing in Action.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Starlight Balloon Flights made a return trip to the valley for this year's Balloon Festival.

Brigitte Dubin/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times One of the most anticipated parts of each year's Balloon Festival is the Balloon Glow, where thousands of people gathered this year to watch as the aircraft were illuminated in the dark of the night.

Brigitte Dubin/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Balloon Festival attendees are pictured admiring the hot air balloons that were lit up during the Balloon Glow.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Those who love all things auto were able to enjoy a car show during the Balloon Festival.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Car owners and Balloon Festival patrons are seen chatting about the various vehicles on display.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Vendors row at the Pahrump Balloon Festival had plenty of options for attendees to choose from, including food, drinks and merchandise.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Attendees young and old were all able to find a little something fun and exciting during the Pahrump Balloon Festival.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Youngsters are pictured playing in one of the bounce houses featured at the Balloon Festival.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Food was a big draw for Balloon Festival attendees.

The 9th Annual Balloon Festival took over Petrack Park this month for three days of fun for the whole family and once again the event was a big success, drawing thousands of people throughout the weekend.

For the first time in its history, the Balloon Festival was organized by the Dubin family, in partnership with Doug Campbell of Balloons Over Pahrump. When the event’s previous organizer, the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce, made the decision to cancel the festival early this year, Doug Dubin and Campbell teamed up to ensure that the valley would not miss out on what has become a much-loved local tradition.

Months of hard work and preparation by the pair, as well as the rest of Dubin’s family, obviously paid off, with a delighted Dubin telling the Pahrump Valley Times, “Beautiful balloons, amazing food and great vendors made the 9th Annual Pahrump Balloon Festival a success!”

It all got started on Friday, Nov. 11, which happened to be Veterans Day as well. This was no coincidence, with Dubin and Campbell choosing that specific weekend because of the opportunity it presented to include recognition for the country’s former military service members.

The morning opened with a Veterans Day Sunrise Service, with a special balloon honoring prisoners of war and those missing in action flying the American flag above the park. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 and the VFW Riders proudly presented the colors below and Gladys Martin lent her voice in singing the national anthem before the rest of the day’s activities commenced.

There were vendors in abundance for Balloon Festival patrons to browse through, with all sorts of wares, ranging from crafts and gifts to beverages to quench any thirst, delicious snacks and other eats. Bounce houses provided some diversion for the event’s youngest attendees while DJ Soundz played music from the stage for the entertainment of all.

Adding to all of the fun were a car show featuring an array of vehicles, tournaments for those wishing to test their skills on the horseshoe pitch or at a game of corn hole and a treasure hunt in which patrons were able to seek out gift certificates for free turkeys.

All-in-all, event organizers were pleased with the way the 9th Annual Balloon Festival turned out and they offered gratitude to everyone who was a part of making the event such a triumph, especially the sponsors: Holiday Inn Express, Ferrellgas, AmeriGas, the town of Pahrump Tourism Department, Tiberti Fence Company, WBF Management, D.R. Horton, Gunny’s Air Conditioning and Heating, Heady Bob Glass Legal Hi and Golden Entertainment.

