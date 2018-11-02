Photos: Pahrump Car Show rolls in for second year

Classic cars and trucks lined up in Pahrump on Oct. 6-7 to compete for cash prizes.
The 2018 Pahrump Car Show brought out a display of many hot rods and other classics to compete for some $5,000 in cash prizes at 3681 W. Bell Vista Ave. This is the second year the show has been put on in the Pahrump area.
The production is put together by Pahrump-based Top Notch Repairs, with proceeds benefiting the Nye County School District.
The event had live entertainment by country singer Aaron Pax Taylor and the Crossroads Band. The event also had food, raffles and other things to keep attendees entertained.
A raffle was also held on the second day of festivities with prizes donated by Front Sight Firearms Training Institute. All proceeds from the auction went directly to benefit Rosemary Clarke Middle School and NyE Communities Coalition, according to information on Top Notch Repairs’ website.
