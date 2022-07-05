PHOTOS: Pahrump celebrates the Fourth of July

Pahrump enjoyed a dazzling display of fireworks for Independence Day, while others enjoyed events all weekend. See pictures of the events.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Glittering bombs burst overhead at Petrack Park during the town of Pahrump's 50th Annual Fireworks Show, put on by Zambelli Fireworks.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Thousands of people crowded into Petrack Park on Independence Day to enjoy the town's 50th Annual Fireworks Show.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A colorful profusion of pyrotechnics light up the sky on July 4.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump residents and visitors were treated to a spectacular spectacle for this year's Fourth of July.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Attendees of the town of Pahrump's 50th Annual Fireworks Show are pictured gazing upward in awe.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The loud bangs and booms of the town of Pahrump's Fireworks Show had some of the younger attendees covering their ears.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Zambelli Fireworks launched a wide array of fireworks for Independence Day.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Blue, red, green and gold fireworks explode above the tree line at Petrack Park.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Always a big hit, this year's Fireworks Show was declared to be another huge success.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times More fireworks can be seen exploding in the sky.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Petrack Park was packed with people for the Fireworks Show on Independence Day.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Sparkling above a crowd of thousands, fireworks burst with color and light.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times An assortment of effects were on display during the town of Pahrump's 50th Annual Fireworks Show.

(Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times) The Beaded Lady Saloon played host to a redneck pool party on Saturday that drew more than 100 during the day.

(Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times) Bands played at the Bearded Lady's redneck pool party on Saturday in Pahrump.

(Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times) Pahrump bar-goers turned out in red, white and blue Saturday for the redneck pool party at the Bearded Lady Saloon.

As the sun began its descent over the Pahrump Valley the evening of Monday, July 4, local residents and visitors started swarming toward Petrack Park.

Overrunning the site, thousands of people spread out across the grassy fields, filled the bleachers around the ballfields, set up camp chairs and laid out blankets.

Even more took to the parking lots surrounding the park, dropping down tailgates, crowding into truck beds and even sitting atop hoods, all in anticipation of the town of Pahrump’s 50th Annual Fireworks Show.

With five decades to celebrate, this year’s event was expected to be one of the best pyrotechnic displays the town has ever hosted and when all was said and done, attendees were definitely not disappointed.

As darkness fell Monday night and the clock approached the 9 p.m. hour, the lights at the park were suddenly extinguished. A palpable sense of excitement rippled through the crowd.

Zambelli Fireworks Pyrotechnician Eddie O’Brien’s voice boomed out over the speakers, welcoming everyone and wishing the audience a very happy Independence Day.

Starting the show in true patriotic fashion, O’Brien asked that all stand and take part in the Pledge of Allegiance, resulting in a loud rendition of that oath of loyalty to America.

Ronda Van Winkle, co-owner of the local Channel 25 station as well as KACE Country Radio, which was hosting the simulcast of the music that night, then belted out the “Star-Spangled Banner” before the first shell was launched skyward.

For well over twenty minutes, the sky above Petrack Park was alight with glittering, shimmering explosives, bursting bright green, silvery white, deep red and sparkling blue. The sounds of the fireworks reverberated around the area, along with the appreciative gasps of awe from the crowd.

When the show finally came to an end, following an impressive grand finale, the park erupted with cheers, applause and whoops of delight.

Attendees could be heard remarking to one another about the spectacle and the Pahrump Valley Times overheard several stating that it was absolutely the best Pahrump fireworks show they had ever seen.

Many agreed that the show was a tremendous hit. “The audience loved it, from what I understand. We had a lot of fun and we hope that we gave the audience what they wanted!” O’Brien remarked afterward, detailing that there were approximately 3,376 aerial devices and 5,892 low-level devices launched.

All in all, he said he was well pleased with the 2022 show and he was quick to offer his thanks to those who helped make it a fabulous event.

“I definitely want to give a huge shout-out to the crew who made this possible, Sean Edwards, Alex Rolette, Rick Goldstein, Melissa Goldstein, Katie Stedeford, Adam Puckett and Jessica Wolbert. They did amazing, they made everything so smooth throughout the whole week,” O’Brien said. “And of course, thanks go to KPVM TV and 103.1 KACE Country Radio for sponsoring and broadcasting the music for the show live, as well as my dad’s crew, they were a huge help as well.”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com