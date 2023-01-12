PHOTOS: Pahrump shows support for law enforcement

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was Monday, Jan. 9 and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office celebrated with an event intended to highlight support for the department’s deputies and officers.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Representatives with the Nye County Sheriff's Office are pictured at Walmart on Monday, January 9 in honor of National Law Enforcement Day and area residents left many dozens of notes of encouragement and support as they entered or exited the store.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A Nye County Sheriff's Office patrol truck was parked in front of Walmart on January 9 as part of the department's observance of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Signed simply "Candyce R. and family" this box of donuts was just one of the gifts of gratitude given to the Nye County Sheriff's Office on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

“Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is good because it gives us an opportunity to interact with our citizens,” newly elected Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill remarked. “We get to talk with the community and they get to show that they support us. Any time we can interact without it being a negative situation, it’s a good thing.”

McGill and his team parked a sheriff’s office vehicle outside of Walmart for several hours on Monday, with the intention of giving passersby the chance to pen a message on a sticky note and place it on the vehicle.

That plan changed at the last minute, with rain and high winds forcing the event to move indoors. McGill said it did not seem to put a damper on the event, which made local law enforcement officials feel satisfied and valued.

“The event went very well,” McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We did have to move inside but that didn’t seem to cause any problems. We probably got about 200 notes from people.”

The public appearance was not the only way that residents were able to take part in thanking the sheriff’s department; the social media response was also quite strong and some even made their way down to the sheriff’s office to deliver special treats in person.

“Today, Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, we truly felt appreciated,” a posting to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page read. “Walmart invited our staff this morning to be honored and donated food for them. Pizza Hut donated pizza, Mister Tater’s Tater Shack donated potato treats for us to enjoy and Floyd Elementary dropped off snacks and drinks for our staff. Several individuals dropped off donuts, cookies and sweet cards. We also received countless messages on social media and were tagged in dozens of posts. All of us appreciate your support today and always. Thank you.”

