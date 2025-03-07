PHOTOS: Pahrump Splash Pad project back on track

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Officials with Nye County and the town of Pahrump were joined by staff with T-Mobile and local mother Rayne Pryor for a ceremonial turning of the dirt at the Pahrump Splash Pad announcement event in October 2023. The town is now seeking another round of Requests for Qualifications by companies that could build the water feature.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file The Nye County Grants team proudly received a $50,000 grant award from T-Mobile in October 2023, money which will go toward the construction of a splash pad that will disinfect and recycle the water used.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Simkins Park is slated as the home for the Pahrump Splash Pad project, which is moving forward once more following a rejection of construction bids last year.

Nearly a year and a half has passed since the town of Pahrump and Nye County celebrated a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Pahrump Splash Pad but following rejection of two construction bids, the project stalled in mid-2024. Now, it appears that progress toward the new recreational water feature is moving forward again, with officials announcing that the town has gone out to bid for a second time.

“Our last update, from Feb. 25 – this is from Jimmy Martinez, the buildings and grounds manager for the town of Pahrump – he stated that the splash pad is out for engineering drawings and that we are looking for a qualified bidder, so a Request for Qualifications has gone out,” Nye County Commissioner Debra Strickland explained in response to a public query at the board’s March 4 meeting.

The Pahrump Splash Pad is planned for a small plot at Simkins Park on the north side of town. The project is a longstanding desire for many in the community, particularly families, and one local parents’ group played a large role in initiating the project.

Pahrump Mother’s Corner, a group that started on Facebook and now includes hundreds of members, has been at the forefront of the push for the Pahrump Splash Pad. In 2023, the group started petitioning the Nye County Commission for a the recreational feature, presenting an array of statistics and product possibilities as well.

Public thirst for the project well demonstrated, the county grants team then started seeking potential funding sources. In a positive twist of timing, T-Mobile was accepting applications for its Hometown Grant program and Pahrump was ultimately selected as one of 25 awardees from a pool of more than 550 applicants.

The T-Mobile grant totals $50,000 and the funds will be used in construction of the splash pad. The originally proposed design did not include a shade cover though, so, to demonstrate its willingness to assist in making the project a reality, Pahrump Mother’s Corner stepped up to raise $5,000 for that purpose.

The commission, sitting as the governing body for the town of Pahrump, addressed the first round of construction bids in May last year but neither bid drew the board’s favor. The first, from CG&B Enterprises, was far too high at over $1 million. The second, much lower in cost at $250,000, was from Oasis Water Playgrounds Inc. but it did not meet minimum bidding requirements. Therefore, both bids were rejected. Staff was directed to narrow the scope of the project and go back out to bid, a process that is now underway.

As to the T-Mobile Hometown Grant funds, Nye County Manager Brett Waggoner assured the community that the $50,000 in still in place and ready for use on the splash pad project.

