PHOTOS: The Avery Project gifts 165 bikes to kids for Christmas

Pahrump’s own Avery Sampson may only be 12 years old but with the help of her father Scott Sampson, she’s been making a difference in the community.

Four years ago, Avery launched her very first Christmas Bikes for Kids effort. The initiative has continued to grow every year since and is now known as the Avery Project. Following her 4th Annual Christmas Bikes for Kids drive, Avery has managed to present over 400 bicycles to her fellow youth.

“I want to thank everyone involved in my bikes for Christmas program this year,” Avery remarked after the last of 2023’s haul had been distributed. “This year was so big I ended up giving out 165 bikes… A special thanks to the local businesses, friends, my Cinderella sisters and especially to my dad, who puts so much time into helping me with this. I think 2024 will be even bigger!”

The Avery Project was originally borne out of her participation in the Cinderella Girl program, where, after winning a title, she was asked to pursue a platform. At the time, the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing and many families were struggling financially. Displaying an understanding that is rare in one so young, Avery told her father that she would like to be able to give youngsters something their parents may not be able to afford for Christmas – bikes. And as they say, the rest is history.

This 2023 effort was a huge success and Scott provided an overview of those who helped make it happen.

“Her major donors included Joe’s Sanitation and Pahrump Valley Disposal (C&S Waste Solutions), the Law Offices of Robin Holseth, Cunningham Construction, Walmart, 4-H of Southern Nevada, Axe Exterminators, Affordable Family Dental, Java Junkies, Great Basin College, Bookworm Haven, Velobazaar, Assemblyman Greg Hafen II, the Pahrump Moose Lodge and Col. Patrick Nary,” Scott said with evident gratitude. “We received donations from many of our family and friends as well as others in the Pahrump community, too.

“The guys over at Valley Electric also chipped in by putting bikes together for us,” he continued. “And Wimpy’s Self-Storage helped with storage for the bikes. Shadow Mountain Feed was a huge help, too, allowing us to use their lot for our bike distribution day on Dec. 16 and our Nye County Cinderella Girls helped us give away bikes and earned community service hours for that program.”

Aside from concentrating on her own philanthropic efforts, Avery also spread the love around by donating bikes from her own bike drive to support various other causes in the community.

“On top of giving bikes to the kids who had signed up through the Avery Project, she gave bikes to the Positive Pahrump Toy Drive, the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program and the Manse Elementary School PTA fundraiser, as well as to a few kids we received from Sleep in Heavenly Peace. She also donated to the Tribe Motorcycle Club’s toy run and she was even able to ride along with the Tribe during that event,” Scott detailed. “Avery also donated a bike to Sleep in Heavenly Peace for their 2nd Annual Holiday Fundraiser auction, which went for $900 and all that money will go toward helping provide beds for kids.”

Now that the holidays are over, Avery is once again turning her attention to her own personal endeavors with the Cinderella program. She will be heading to the 2024 Nevada Cinderella State Finals Pageant later this year and she’s in need of sponsors to help her on her journey.

“Sponsorships are tax deductible. I also have advertising pages for sale in the state finals program. And I’m selling raffle tickets for a chance to win $1,000 or $300 or $200. Tickets are $10 each and help me pay my state entry fees and help with other expenses like wardrobe and photos. Please contact me if you would be interested in being a sponsor or to purchase tickets! Thanks so much.”

For more information contact the Sampsons at TheAveryProject2022@gmail.com or on the Avery Project Facebook page.

