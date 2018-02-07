PHOTOS: Upgrade of The Oasis at Death Valley being completed

Xanterra Parks Resorts is completing the largest upgrade of The Oasis at Death Valley in decades.

A spring-fed pool that maintains an 85 degree temperature is one of many draws for guests at The Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The Inn, formerly the Furnace Creek Inn prior to renovations, is slated to reopen Feb. 1. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Dominie Lenz, general manager of the Oasis at Death Valley, leads a tour of The Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The Inn, formerly the Furnace Creek Inn prior to renovations, is slated to reopen Feb. 1. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The sun shines through a date grove during a tour of The Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The Inn, formerly the Furnace Creek Inn prior to renovations, is slated to reopen Feb. 1. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Seating with a view near the bar area during a tour of The Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The Inn, formerly the Furnace Creek Inn prior to renovations, is slated to reopen Feb. 1. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Gold Rush Room in late afternoon light during a tour of The Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The Inn, formerly the Furnace Creek Inn prior to renovations, is slated to reopen Feb. 1. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A view of The Inn at Death Valley just before sunrise in Death Valley National Park, Calif, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. The Inn, formerly the Furnace Creek Inn prior to renovations, is slated to reopen Feb. 1. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Construction goes on at The Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The Inn, formerly the Furnace Creek Inn prior to renovations, is slated to reopen Feb. 1. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

An exterior view of The Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The Inn, formerly the Furnace Creek Inn prior to renovations, is slated to reopen Feb. 1. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A view of the Mission Gardens event venue as seen from a dining terrace during a tour of The Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The Inn, formerly the Furnace Creek Inn prior to renovations, is slated to reopen Feb. 1. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Cleanup and preparation goes on as The Inn at Death Valley prepares for a Feb. 1, opening in Death Valley National Park, Calif, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The Inn, formerly the Furnace Creek Inn prior to renovations, is slated to reopen Feb. 1. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A terrace off the bar and restaurant area during a tour of The Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The Inn, formerly the Furnace Creek Inn prior to renovations, is slated to reopen Feb. 1. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A sculpture is silhouetted against a view looking out over the valley during a tour of The Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The Inn, formerly the Furnace Creek Inn prior to renovations, is slated to reopen Feb. 1. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Books in the library room during a tour of The Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The Inn, formerly the Furnace Creek Inn prior to renovations, is slated to reopen Feb. 1. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A painting from the collection of Philip Anschutz, owner of Xanterra Parks & Resorts, during a tour of The Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The Inn, formerly the Furnace Creek Inn prior to renovations, is slated to reopen Feb. 1. Xanterra operates resorts and lodging at a variety of National Parks in the U.S. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Historic photos can be found throughout the property as seen during a tour of The Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The Inn, formerly the Furnace Creek Inn prior to renovations, is slated to reopen Feb. 1. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Interior decorations during a tour of The Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The Inn, formerly the Furnace Creek Inn prior to renovations, is slated to reopen Feb. 1. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Cooks in the kitchen during a tour of The Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The Inn, formerly the Furnace Creek Inn prior to renovations, is slated to reopen Feb. 1. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Breakfast parfait at The Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. The Inn, formerly the Furnace Creek Inn prior to renovations, is slated to reopen Feb. 1. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

People participate in a stargazing activity led by Greg McKay of the Las Vegas Astronomical Society at the Furnace Creek Golf Course at the Oasis at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Rooms at The Ranch at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Horses relax in stables at The Ranch at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Orion Nebula as pictured through a telescope during a stargazing activity led by Greg McKay of the Las Vegas Astronomical Society at the Furnace Creek Golf Course at the Oasis at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Palm trees at The Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The Inn, formerly the Furnace Creek Inn prior to renovations, is slated to reopen Feb. 1. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Looking out from the spa during a tour of The Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The Inn, formerly the Furnace Creek Inn prior to renovations, is slated to reopen Feb. 1. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Dominie Lenz, general manager of the Oasis at Death Valley, takes in the views of The Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The Inn, formerly the Furnace Creek Inn prior to renovations, is slated to reopen Feb. 1. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The spa offers views of the date grove at The Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The Inn, formerly the Furnace Creek Inn prior to renovations, is slated to reopen Feb. 1. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A view from the dining room during a tour of The Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The Inn, formerly the Furnace Creek Inn prior to renovations, is slated to reopen Feb. 1. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A view from the lobby during a tour of The Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The Inn, formerly the Furnace Creek Inn prior to renovations, is slated to reopen Feb. 1. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Xanterra Parks &Resorts is completing the largest upgrade at The Oasis at Death Valley in decades.

The Oasis, a two-hour drive from Las Vegas, or an hour from Pahrump, consists of the 90-year-old Inn at Death Valley (known as the Furnace Creek Inn before the renovation), as well as the ranch and golf course down the road.

The travel company has completely renovated the rooms at the inn and built a garden across the street for weddings and stargazing.

A town square is being built next to the Ranch located about a mile down the road from the inn. The work on the Ranch will be completed this year.

Xanterra did not provide a cost figure for the upgrade, but it has invested tens of millions of dollars in The Oasis.